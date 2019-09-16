Delivery Robots: World Market Analysis 2017-2019 & Forecast 2020-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Delivery Robots Market By Load Carrying Capacity, By Component (Hardware & Software), By Number of Wheels, By End User Industry (Food & Beverages, Retail, Healthcare & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global delivery robots market is projected to register over 20% CAGR during the forecast period, as delivery robots help to reduce the cost of last mile delivery.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global delivery robots market size.

To classify and forecast the global delivery robots market based on load carrying capacity, component, number of wheels, end-user industry and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global delivery robots market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global delivery robots market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global delivery robots market.

These robots are designed and programmed to deliver couriers, food and shipments from one place to another. Increasing venture funding and low cost of last mile delivery by using robots as compared to human drivers are expected to push the global delivery robots market during forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements and high efficiency of delivery robots compared to the existing modes of delivery are also anticipated to have a positive impact on the delivery robots market, globally.



The global delivery robots market can be segmented based on load carrying capacity, component, number of wheels and end-user industry. Based on load carrying capacity, the market can be classified into less than 10kg, 10-50kg and more than 50kg. Of these segments, More than 50kg is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as it is the preferred segment among cargo shipment and retail for the delivery of parcels to consumers. On the basis of component, the global delivery robots market can be bifurcated into hardware and software.



In 2018, the hardware segment dominated the market and is likely to maintain its leading market position in the coming years, as hardware components, such as LiDAR, sensors and cameras, serves as the crucial parts and acquire major share of the delivery robot's cost. The delivery robots market caters to various end-user industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, retail and others. The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, however, adoption of delivery robots is forecast to increase in the retail sector during forecast period, as the cost of delivery is lower than the traditional methods.



The delivery robots market, which is at a nascent stage, is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. Presence of leading players and government support for research programs are the major factors resulting in the dominating share of North America in the global delivery robots market. Moreover, the region boasts a large base of start-ups and manufacturers working towards the implementation of delivery robots.



The global delivery robots market is consolidated, with few major players operating in the market. Some of the major players in the global delivery robots market are Starship Technologies, TeleRetail, Nuro and Robby Technologies, Inc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Starship Technologies collaborated with Compass Group to offer robotic delivery.



Some of the leading players in the global delivery robots market are Starship Technologies, TeleRetail, Nuro, Robby Technologies, Inc., etc.



Companies Mentioned



Starship Technologies

Nuro

TeleRetail

Robby Technologies, Inc.

JD.com, Inc.

Savioke, Inc

Kiwi Campus

Marble Robot Inc.

Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific

Robomart, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Delivery Robots Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Load Carrying Capacity (Less than 10kg, 10-50kg & More than 50kg)

5.2.2. By Component (Hardware and Software)

5.2.2.1. Hardware (Sensors, Cameras, GPS, Radars, Control System and Others)

5.2.3. By Number of Wheels (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels & 6 Wheels)

5.2.4. By End User Industry (Food & Beverages, Retail, Healthcare and Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Delivery Robots Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Delivery Robots Market Outlook



8. Europe Delivery Robots Market Outlook



9. Rest of World Delivery Robots Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)

12.2.1. Starship Technologies

12.2.2. Nuro

12.2.3. TeleRetail

12.2.4. Robby Technologies Inc.



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnt9pn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.