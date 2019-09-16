Tamino announces that Social Media Consultants are currently evaluating our Statistics

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to confirm what multiple of our shareholders have been posting on various discussion boards and social media forums regarding the increasing daily volume.



Facebook has increased its number of followers Twitter has increased the number of impressions Instagram has increased its number of followers SoundCloud has also increased its numbers of followers LinkedIn has conservatively increased its number of followers. YouTube has been recently created and we have also seen a substantial increase in its followers.

We are posting this because transparency is important, and our Shareholders must be informed of facts as several key shareholders have suggested.

The fact that the company is increasing its awareness will facilitate decision making. The Price of Gold has increased substantially recently and share price is intimately intertwined with the price of the Precious Metal.

The Company would also like to emphasize that the company must explore its properties, utilizing modern Exploration that would include a Systematic Sampling Program, an IP Survey and ultimately drilling to delineate the size of the deposit. Furthermore, the elaboration of a Bankable Feasibility Study is of importance after drilling has resumed and gold reserves had been calculated.

Our targets do have tunnels and adits that ultimately will facilitate drilling as the underground sampling illustrates clearly how important it is to drill those specific targets at depth.

Those set of tunnels indicate that at depth we have substantial mineralization which it is obvious that will be economic to mine.

In recent Tamino Minerals, Inc. share volume has increased bringing the company to a much larger audience based on results and improved performance. We welcome you to continue to participate in our current efforts to build a company and delineate a mineable deposit.

Tamino will benefit from the Services of the IT Consultants, Web Developers and Social Media Consultants in the Cyber Community. Our commitment towards bringing the most relevant data and images is of great importance.

The website has integrated several tools, like for example a Newsletter and other features to get to know better our audience and assist the shareholders by allowing to make a better assessment of their investment in the company. We encourage our shareholders to subscribe to our newsletter filling out the form within the investor relations section.

We will continue to create updates and informing our audience with comments that will eventually generate awareness amongst our Shareholders.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora. Examples like the Herradura, El Chanate, Mulatos, La India and La Colorada, all projects in Sonora have economic minable amounts of gold and are located close to our projects.

