Strong Customer Value Realization drives more than 175% Year-over-Year Growth for Allocadia

Enterprise marketing organizations continue to achieve success by embracing Marketing Performance Management

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allocadia, the creators of the Run Marketing movement and pioneers of Marketing Performance Management (MPM), announced strong fiscal year results, delivering more than 175% year-over-over growth in new customer revenue. Growing recognition in enterprise organizations that marketing is a vital part of their growth plans is putting an emphasis on finding solutions to improve the way marketers manage their plans, investments and overall marketing performance.



“CMOs and their teams have a new mandate - growth for the company. In order to accomplish this, marketing organizations need to ensure their teams are agile, are aligned and are investing their time and money on activities that drive greatest impact,” said Kristine Steuart, CEO at Allocadia. “We have seen from our customers that those organizations that are truly becoming growth drivers are running marketing to create more effective teams that achieve a greater outcome.”

In FY19, Allocadia added new customers such as Informatica and PointClickCare and now enables more than 14,000 marketers around the world to better plan, invest and maximize their performance. In addition, existing customers such as Akamai are so empowered by the initial results they achieved that they expanded their use of Allocadia’s Run Marketing platform.

“I rely on Allocadia to show the executive team where the global marketing team is investing and what growth we are achieving with our marketing spend,” said Tamir Sigal, CMO at Neopost. “Every dollar matters, and by empowering my team members to directly manage their own budgets so they have the insights to know where to best spend their next dollar, I’m giving them the confidence to know how they’re driving impact for the business.”

“The overarching mandate for the CMO today is creating growth for the business,” said Heidi Melin, CMO at Workfront. “The company is entrusting me to be strategic with our investments in order to achieve that growth, and Allocadia is an integral part of how I understand my business and accomplish our big goals.”

In addition to accelerated revenue growth, this year Allocadia won a MarTech Breakthrough Award for Marketing Performance Management (MPM) and was named a 2019 Leader by G2 Crowd based on the strength of the reviews customers gave Allocadia’s Run Marketing platform. These third-party achievements validate the growth of the MPM category, and the value that marketers are achieving when they improve the way they run the foundational and operational side of their business.

As Allocadia continues its strong momentum, there is an acceleration of CMOs who realize they need to embrace the process of running marketing within their organization in order to better fulfill their new growth mandate. The continuous focus Allocadia has put on product innovation, corporate vision and customer’s success over the past 12 months has enabled its expansion in the enterprise market to support these visionary CMOs.

In recognition of Allocadia’s growing enterprise customer base, visionary message to the market, innovative product expansion and incredibly strong team, it launched today a new logo to represent this evolution of the brand. The new looped logo symbolizes the business process of run marketing that Allocadia pioneered and customers have embraced, which enables marketing organizations to drive growth for their companies.

To learn more about the value that Allocadia is bringing to marketers around the world, visit our new website or join us at booth 614 at the MarTech East conference in Boston September 16-18, 2019.

About Allocadia

Allocadia’s Run Marketing Platform gives marketers the confidence to know where to invest their next dollar. The recognized leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), Allocadia enables marketers to plan strategically, invest with purpose, measure the performance of their activities, and ultimately maximize marketing’s impact on the business. This gives marketers the ability to drive greater performance, increase ROI and improve alignment with corporate goals. Companies like Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Box and Charles Schwab manage more than $25 billion marketing dollars within Allocadia, which enables them to save up to 40% of the time they spend on budgeting and planning as well as double their pipeline-to-spend ratio and ROI. Learn how your team can start running marketing at Allocadia.com.

Contact

Caitlin Ridge

caitlin.ridge@allocadia.com



