BondWave Launches Fixed Income Benchmark Data and Trading Indices

/EIN News/ -- WHEATON, Ill., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondWave LLC, a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today the launch of its Benchmark Data and Trading Indices (BDTI). This suite of BondWave solutions utilizes quantitative benchmark data to enable informed, quantitative and sophisticated analytics that supports mark-up disclosure, best execution, fair pricing and transaction cost analysis. The proprietary trading indices are designed to surface trends in liquidity and help evaluate overall transaction costs.



Providing a unique view into the traditional world of fixed income, BondWave’s BDTI leverages advanced data science and extensive fixed income expertise to provide fully transparent, independent and unbiased fixed income insights. The data and indices support industry best practices for the standardization of compliance processes, supporting mark-up disclosure, best execution, fair pricing and transaction cost analysis while simultaneously providing new trading insights to further enhance business intelligence.

BondWave’s BDTI is powered by EffiTM, its engine for fixed income, using a combination of publicly reported trades and quotes as well as proprietary data and algorithms to expose patterns in fixed income markets. These unique data sets provide a valuable perspective for fixed income traders, liaisons, advisors and compliance professionals, helping to formulate trade ideas and support compliance initiatives. BondWave’s suite of Benchmark Data and Trading Indices includes:

Benchmark Data

Precise, quantitative benchmark data sets that enable sophisticated analytics to support mark-up disclosure, best execution, fair pricing and transaction cost analysis Corporate – Institutional/Retail Municipal – Institutional/Retail Agency – Institutional/Retail 144A – Institutional/Retail





Trading Indices

Precise and objective indices that provide fixed income market participants with signals to trends in liquidity and transaction costs Bid/Ask Spread Indices Mark-Up/Mark-Down Indices Corporate – Institutional/Retail Corporate – Institutional/Retail Municipal – Institutional/Retail Municipal – Institutional/Retail

“The demand has never been greater for more sophisticated fixed income benchmark data that can support the regulatory requirements surrounding mark-up disclosure, best execution, and fair pricing while also helping to assess overall transaction costs,” said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave. “Our application of advanced technologies to create enhanced data sets has made it possible to develop quantitative and unbiased benchmark data and trading indices for the fixed income markets. This data can be utilized to apply standardized measurements against all executions, leveraging the ‘waterfall’ methodology prescribed by the regulators, to streamline and enhance existing compliance and regulatory processes,” noted Ruvo.

For more information on BondWave’s Benchmark Data and Trading Indices, please visit www.bondwave.com or contact info@bondwave.com.

About BondWave LLC

Founded in 2001, BondWave is a financial technology company specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of customers, from small independent RIAs to some of the largest broker-dealers and custody providers in the financial services industry. Traders, portfolio and asset managers, advisors and compliance professionals use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical compliance mandates.

EffiTM, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions, including analytics and reporting, monitoring, trade opportunity mining, proposal generation, mark-up disclosure and oversight, best execution tools, and transaction cost analysis (TCA). BondWave leverages advanced data science and technologies to develop proprietary data that fuels our innovative solutions. We are agnostic to the liquidity pool or execution venue, so we can provide unbiased analytics that help our clients find the best bonds for their customers.

Contact

Max Leitenberger

Buttonwood Communications Group

914-434-5725

maxl@buttonwoodpr.com



