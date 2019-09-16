The Realreal Announces Participation at the 2nd Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL) -- the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods -- today announced Matt Gustke, Chief Financial Officer at The RealReal, will present at the Wells Fargo’s 2019 Consumer Conference & Beauty Forum at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point, Calif. His presentation will begin at 2:20 PM PT on Thursday, Sept. 26.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on The RealReal’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/investor-relations .

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With an expert behind every item, we provide a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 100+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items available online each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by brands from Gucci to Cartier, and hundreds more, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for both individual consignors and estates. At our stores in Los Angeles as well as SoHo and the Upper East Side NYC, customers can shop and consign and meet with our experts to learn more about luxury authenticity and sustainability. At our 11 Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are located in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations for high-value pieces.

