Blue Ridge Global Names Jeff Jenkins Chief Revenue Officer and Cliff Isaacson Executive Vice President for Product Strategy

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge announced today the appointment of Jeff Jenkins as its Chief Revenue Officer and Cliff Isaacson as Executive Vice President of Product Strategy. Jenkins joins Blue Ridge after a successful exit with TeamWorks, Inc. At Blue Ridge, Jenkins will be responsible for strategic growth and profitability across the entire customer lifecycle. Isaacson, most recently the Director of Pricing Solutions for Syncron, will be responsible for leading all product development at Blue Ridge. Both executives will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jim Byrnes.



“Jeff is an experienced sales leader with a decorated history in the technology industry,” said Jim Byrnes, Blue Ridge Chief Executive Officer. “Cliff is a proven product strategist and entrepreneur, experienced at creating new business models and leveraging data assets within products to generate revenue.”

“Both executives will be assets for the leadership team and will play key roles in taking Blue Ridge through the next chapter of growth."

Prior to TeamWorks, Jenkins was a Regional Manager at BMC Software and the co-founder of both Speed to Win and ClienTracs. Jeff also held leadership roles at PTC and Wallace Computer Services.

Prior to Syncron, Isaacson served as Vice President of Product Management for Revionics and Vice President of the Service Pricing Product Line for Servigistics. He also served as Vice President of Product Management and Development for SmartOps.

Blue Ridge’s supply chain and planning technology helps Blue Ridge customers reduce costs, improve service levels, and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

Media Contact:

Will Haraway

Backbeat Marketing

william@backbeatmarketing.com

404.593.8320



