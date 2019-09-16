A. Duie Pyle Announces Partnership with Oak Harbor Freight Lines, Inc. to Expand Service to West Coast

The partnership allows Pyle to expand its coverage area to the West Coast with another family-owned company that shares a similarly rich industry legacy

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces its partnership with Oak Harbor Freight Lines to expand its coverage area to the West Coast for the first time.



Founded in 1916, Oak Harbor has a footprint covering Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California and Nevada and just celebrated its 103rd year anniversary, while Pyle just celebrated its 95th anniversary. This is Pyle’s first foray into providing West Coast service and will improve transit times while reducing dock congestion and cost impacts upon customers, as the partnership opens up new opportunities to reduce service providers. Both companies share similar core values and are family-owned and operated, making the move an ideal match for providing coast-to-coast service.

“Being able to work with another family-owned and operated company who shares similar core values and service standards is something that is important to all of us at Pyle,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “With our similar business model and combined strength in the market, we are confident adding Oak Harbor Freight Lines to our elite partnership network is going to prove valuable for customers across the U.S.”

The partnership provides predictable, quality service that offers better than long-haul standard transit time, all while reducing dock handling to improve quality. Both companies bring a combined strength of 4,800 employees, 58 service centers, 2,100 tractors, 4,600 trailers and nearly 200 years of experience to both the West Coast and Northeast markets.

“At Oak Harbor Freight, we strive to invest in valued relationships that will continue to meet our customers’ needs,” said David Vander Pol, Co-President and Co-Owner of Oak Harbor Freight. “This partnership with A. Duie Pyle reflects our company goals by gaining strategic partnerships that will allow our customer base to have a simple and uniform source for their transportation needs. We are excited to expand our services coast-to-coast and provide the best customer service possible.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

For more information on Oak Harbor, visit http://www.oakh.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Oak Harbor

Oak Harbor Transfer, the forerunner to Oak Harbor Freight Lines, was founded in 1916 in Oak Harbor, WA. In 1936 John and Gus Vander Pol purchased the small island carrier for $600 cash and assumed its debt. Their younger brother Henry joined them in 1937. In 1942, the brothers purchased another small carrier called Oak Harbor Freight Lines and merged the two operations together and kept the latter name. With uniformed professional drivers, and a corporate wide focus to serve the customer, Oak Harbor is positioned to continue down the path of success. With continued investing in technology, people, facilities and quality processes assures Oak Harbor's infrastructure will continue to meet their customers' needs.

MEDIA CONTACT

Hannah Young

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

HYoung@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102



