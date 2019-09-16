New Fanless Rugged Rackmount Servers Tackle High-Performance Computing Challenges on Airborne Platforms

Innovative design accelerates compute-intensive application performance at high altitudes

“Legacy airborne processing systems are expensive, difficult to upgrade, and quickly outdated by newer technologies,” said Scott Orton, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Trusted Mission Solutions group. “By working closely with customers to assess their demanding airborne computing needs, we purpose built our RES Aero product line as a cost-effective and flexible solution that delivers high-performance processing, while eliminating the added risk of moving mechanical parts.”

“Over the last three decades Mercury has successfully designed, tested and delivered a wide range of avionics and mission computing solutions supporting UAV, helicopter, jet and other aircraft deployments,” said Rubin Dhillon, VP Product Management and Marketing. “With our extensive portfolio of field-proven technologies, including microelectronics, small form-factor systems, rackmount servers and DAL-certified OpenVPX™ modules, Mercury is uniquely equipped to address our customers’ immediate and long-term pain points, affordably, reliably and specific to their mission requirements.”

The new RES Aero product offering addresses key challenges for aircraft systems engineers and offers a wide variety of benefits, including:

Improved reliability

A completely fanless, noise-free design increases system longevity and Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF), reducing potential long-term maintenance costs. Fitted to onboard plenum cabinet specifications, RES Aero servers save space and function at high altitudes, even during an unexpected loss of cabin pressure. Systems have been certified to NAVAIR MIL-STD 461 for Electromagnetic Inference (EMI) and multiple military specifications, ensuring uptime and availability in any flight environment. Patented memory stabilization technology prevents disconnect during system shock and vibration. Additional testing and certifications can be made available.

Tailor-made high-speed processing

RES Aero servers are currently deployed on airborne platforms and can be customized to meet specific aircraft computing, security, environmental and space requirements. Only 20” deep, the RES Aero XR5 1U and 2U form-factors accelerate demanding mission-critical workloads with dual Intel® Xeon® processors and weigh 20lbs or less. An array of high-speed I/O and PCIe expansion options offer customers maximum flexibility while a customized power-supply supports unique aircraft voltage requirements such as 270VDC. Front-access power supply I/O and LED indicators simplify maintenance by providing insights into system health and power usage.

Proven Performance

With a 30-year track record in delivering reliable server solutions for defense applications, Mercury’s servers are known for their long life cycles, high performance, environmental resiliency, interoperability, and size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimization. Mercury is the only company that delivers safe, secure, trusted sensor processing subsystems made in the U.S.A.

The RES Aero 1U server is on display this week at the Air Force Association (AFA)’s Air, Space, and Cyber Conference, Booth 126 in National Harbor, MD. For more information on Mercury’s rugged server solutions, visit mrcy.com/fanless or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com .

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury’s solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry’s current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter .

