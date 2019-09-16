nLIGHT Announces Availability of 15kW Fiber Laser

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT®, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR), a global leader in high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced the commercial availability of our highest power fiber laser, the CFL-15000.



“The nLIGHT engineering teams continue to delight our customers by providing new and innovative solutions for improving productivity,” said Jake Bell, nLIGHT general manager for industrial lasers. “The market is amazed we are able to fit such a high-power laser into such a compact form-factor.”

This latest product introduction further enhances nLIGHT’s continuous wave fiber laser product offering with output power ranging from 500W to 15kW. nLIGHT’s fiber lasers feature outstanding power stability and the industry’s highest modulation rate. They provide high reliability in harsh industrial environments, which translates into increased uptime and rapid return on investment for customers.

The introduction of the CFL-15000 is the latest step in the ongoing expansion of nLIGHT’s high-power laser portfolio. The release of the CFL-15000 demonstrates nLIGHT’s commitment to innovation and continued leadership in enabling customers with high reliability fiber laser solutions. The high-power product family now includes the CFL-15000, CFL-12000, CFL-10000, CFL-8000, and CFL-6000.



See the new 15kW fiber laser at the Metalworking and CNC Machine Tool Show (booth A118), Sept. 17-21 in Shanghai.

Learn more about nLIGHT fiber lasers .

About nLIGHT, Inc.

nLIGHT is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company’s lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,100 people with operations in the U.S., China, and Finland. Learn more about nLIGHT at www.nlight.net .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Whitney Morris

whitney.morris@nlight.net

(360) 713-5212

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jason Willey

Jason.willey@nlight.net

(360) 567-4890



