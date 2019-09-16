Vendorly Delivers Comprehensive Vendor Management Solution to NTFN to Assess and Minimize Vendor Risk

NTFN leverages Vendorly’s third-party risk management solution to more efficiently manage vendor relationships

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendorly , an innovative vendor oversight platform for financial institutions, is providing NTFN with a third-party risk management (TPRM) solution to maximize the company’s TPRM processes and minimize the risk presented by their large network of third-party vendors. Through the Vendorly™ solution, NTFN has been able to successfully streamline their vendor management procurement and vetting process, saving in excess of 50 percent of their prior vendor management spend.



NTFN is a full-service mortgage banker established in 1992 and headquartered in Lewisville, TX. NTFN partners with leading mortgage and technology fulfillment vendors throughout the United States to produce an efficient and credit-worthy loan. NTFN found that in order to continue delivering first-class customer service, their vendor oversight program needed a comprehensive solution to track their 400-plus vendors.

NTFN initially managed vendors with a manual in-house process and turned to Vendorly’s software and services to streamline their vendor management procurement and vetting process. With Vendorly’s onboarding tools and TPRM support team, NTFN gained economies of scale and was able to focus on addressing identified vendor risks as opposed to time consuming and more mundane paper and electronic document collection and review. In addition, NTFN was able to save money on Vendorly license costs as a member of Lenders One, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers.

“Before working with Vendorly, NTFN made significant investments into a staff with a specialized skill set to support the regulatory compliance requirements around vendor management,” said Gary McKiddy, Chief Financial Officer, NTFN. “With Vendorly, my staff is able to work in other areas of our organization and offset this cost while experiencing superior customer service. Vendorly’s agile vendor oversight software adapts to our needs, and their consultative management team helps support the NTFN business model for continued growth.”

“We are honored to be working with NTFN to enhance their vendor management program,” said Steve Greenfield, CMB, Director of Operations, Vendorly. “We created a unique approach to the overall vendor management lifecycle that expands on the generic vendor management questionnaire methodology. Our solutions enable vendors like NTFN to effectively manage vendor oversight, typically at a lower total cost to the organization. Without careful planning and available resources to invest in vendor management, the absence of risk oversight can result in a significant negative impact to an organization’s operations.”

For more information, click here to download the Vendorly and NTFN case study.

About Vendorly™

Vendorly is an innovative SaaS vendor oversight platform designed to help financial institutions manage their vendors and meet their evolving vendor oversight obligations. The Vendorly platform can help to streamline vendor due diligence, document maintenance, monitoring and audits. Vendorly is part of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) family of businesses. Additional information is available at vendorly.com .

About NTFN, Inc.

NTFN, Inc. is a full-service mortgage banker established in 1992, headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and the leader in lending. Our commitment to customer service, flexibility to adapt quickly to the changing industry and the expertise of our team create the foundation for our continued success. Whether customers are buying, refinancing or renovating a home, the NTFN team provides an extraordinary mortgage experience as a lender they can trust. The company serves home buyers across 17 state lines. NTFN, Inc. is an equal housing opportunity lender. For more information, please visit www.loansbypremier.com .

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com .

Source: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Investor Contact:

Michelle D. Esterman

Chief Financial Officer

770-612-7007

Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com Press Contact:

Britt E. Gottlieb

Senior Manager, Communications

617-728-6118

Britt.Gottlieb@altisource.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.