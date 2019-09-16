Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Sydney Eagle

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, today announced that is has taken delivery of the second of six Ultramax drybulk vessels, it has recently agreed to acquire.



The ship, which has been renamed the M/V Sydney Eagle, is a 2015-built, high specification scrubber-fitted SDARI-64 Ultramax vessel built at Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Proforma for the four remaining acquisition vessels, which have yet to be delivered, the Company’s fleet will total 50 ships, including 20 Ultramax drybulk vessels acquired over the last 36 months.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

Company Contact:

Frank De Costanzo

Chief Financial Officer

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc.

Tel. +1 203-276-8100

Media Contact:

Rose & Company

Tel. +1 212-359-2228



