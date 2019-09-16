Nulogy and ShipHero partner to enable agility for e-commerce supply chains

/EIN News/ -- Anaheim, CA, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, is announcing at CSCMP Edge its new partnership with ShipHero, a comprehensive cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment solution. The partnership will enable contract packaging and manufacturing providers to better serve their brand customers by bolstering their ability to deliver late-stage customization for omnichannel with greater agility and speed.

As consumers increasingly shop online, brands are likewise increasingly focused on digital channels: more than 55% of brand owners have entered new digital channels to meet heightened consumer demand, and almost half have implemented mobile on-demand ordering1.

“Nulogy’s partnership with ShipHero helps external suppliers better serve their brand customers, who are increasingly focused on leveraging e-commerce to deliver customized product experiences for consumers,” says Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. “Together with ShipHero, we’ll be able to provide better workflow support for contract packaging and manufacturing providers who are scaling up the e-commerce and direct-to-consumer arms of their business.”

“We're seeing a growing number of brands focused on delivering richer experiences for their customers by implementing the tools that improve agility and reduce complexity,” says Nicholas Daniel-Richards, Co-Founder, ShipHero. “Our partnership with Nulogy brings together our proven approaches to speed and scale for brands that want best-in-class e-commerce fulfillment.”

As part of Nulogy’s partnership with ShipHero, Nulogy customers will be able to access end-to-end workflow support for e-commerce fulfillment, including:

Connection to sales channels

D2C order management

Pick & pack fulfillment

Multi-carrier parcel integration

Multi-carrier rate shopping and shipping optimization

To learn more about how the Nulogy and ShipHero partnership enables contract packagers and contract manufacturers to deliver customized product experiences for omnichannel with greater agility, visit Nulogy at Booth #903 at CSCMP Edge.

About Nulogy

Nulogy’s cloud-based Agile Customization Platform allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy’s software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com.

About ShipHero

ShipHero is a platform focused on providing scaling e-commerce businesses with a comprehensive cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment solution. Everything from inventory, order management (priority, pick & pack) and shipping all using the mobile app and desktop. ShipHero is designed for scale, with built-in features such as barcoding, automation, and ship rate quoting. Visit ShipHero online at www.shiphero.com.

