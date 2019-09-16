Amalgam Insights Brain Science Expert to Keynote CrossKnowledge Global Conference

Internationally recognized expert to deliver speech focusing on the neuroscience of learning; the “what,” “how,” and “feel” of people skills training

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgam Insights, a research firm focused on maximizing the business value of technology, today announced that Research Fellow Todd Maddox, Ph.D., will deliver a keynote address at CrossKnowledge’s annual “NEXT” client conference, being held next month in Paris. The conference brings some of CrossKnowledge’s 12 million users together from around the world, from leading firms such as L’Oreal, Air France, Pandora and many more.



As one of the world’s leading experts in the area of neuroscience, with more than a quarter-century of scientific and neuroscientific expertise, more than 200 peer-reviewed research reports, more than 12,000 citations and the recipient of numerous Federal research grants, Maddox will address the neuroscience of learning. He will discuss the distinction between “hard” and people (aka “soft”) skills, why people skills are growing in importance in the workplace, why traditional corporate learning approaches fail to effectively train people skills, and how the future of learning must embrace neuroscience to address these challenges.

“Todd is globally acknowledged as a leading thinker in the application of neuroscience to make training more effective,” said Pascal El Grably, CrossKnowledge’s senior vice-president and managing director. “At a time when it has become more important than ever to help employees understand the full scope of their roles and how they relate to others, Todd’s research has proven invaluable. We are honoured to have him join us to share his thinking with our clients from around the world.”

Maddox is a prominent champion of incorporating the neuroscience of learning into employee training. “Trying to teach people skills through traditional online training is generally ineffective because it only targets the cognitive skills learning system in the brain,” Maddox said. “For people skills training to be truly effective, it must allow employees to see themselves in the training and to gain an emotional understanding of themselves and others while building a strong interpersonal behavioral repertoire. People skills are about what we do, how we do it, and our intent. This is why the emotional connection is critical,” Maddox added.

