Auransa to Present New Data on AU-409, a Novel, AI-Generated Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma, at the 13th Annual Conference of the International Liver Cancer Association

Oral Presentation to Highlight Promising Preclinical Activity of Unique Orally Active Small Molecule

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auransa Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company developing precision medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need, today announced that data on AU-409, the company’s lead drug candidate being developed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), will be presented at the 13th Annual Conference of the International Liver Cancer Association (ILCA). The study results will be featured in an oral presentation at the conference, which is being held September 20-22, 2019, in Chicago, IL.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

AU-409: Preclinical Activity of a Novel Oral DNA Binding Agent for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Presentation Number: O-26

Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 11:45 a.m. – Noon (CT)

Session: General Session 4: New Targets and Prognostic Markers

Presenter: Andrew Protter, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Auransa

AU-409 is Auransa’s lead drug candidate and was generated leveraging the company’s proprietary AI-driven SMarTR™ Engine. The SMarTR Engine tackles disease heterogeneity and leverages gene expression profiles to predict responder patient populations, as well as compounds that might be effective against those patient populations. Auransa designed AU-409 to combine three essential features: DNA binding activity, antitumor activity in vitro and in vivo, and good oral bioavailability. Investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies of AU-409 are currently ongoing and the company expects to initiate first-in-human Phase 1 trials in the first half of 2020.

About Auransa

Founded in 2014, Auransa is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company developing precision medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is working to redefine precision medicine by combining a sophisticated, proprietary predictive computational platform with traditional pharmaceutical industry experience. The company’s SMarTR™ Engine, which leverages machine learning, advanced analytics and mathematics in an AI framework, generates insights from molecular data for a deep understanding of disease biology and patient subtypes. This information, when paired with the company’s breadth of in-house drug discovery and development expertise, drives the identification of novel compounds designed to most effectively address significant unmet medical needs for clinically meaningful disease subtypes.

The company has successfully generated a broad pipeline of drug candidates that are advancing toward investigational new drug (IND) filings. This pipeline is led by AU-409, which is being developed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. While Auransa is internally focused on oncology, the SMarTR Engine has also generated candidates in the areas of inflammation, infectious disease and metabolic disease. In addition to the programs being advanced internally, Auransa has also entered into an exclusive regional licensing agreement with a subsidiary of Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. for the development and commercialization of one of the first programs generated by the SMarTR Engine. For more information, please visit: www.auransa.com .

