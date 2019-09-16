Jason Terris Joins Corizon Health as VP of State Operations

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason A. Terris, a 25-year-veteran of corrections and correctional healthcare leadership, has joined Corizon Health as corporate vice president of state operations, the company announced today.



Terris joins Corizon after more than two decades in a variety of executive roles with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He most recently served as warden of a federal correctional facility in Michigan with an average population of more than 1,300 inmates. Earlier roles included posts as associate warden at federal facilities in Florida and Kentucky and as regional health services administrator for the North Central Regional office in Kansas City.

At Corizon, Terris will work directly with Senior Vice President Mike Murphy and Corizon’s state partners to ensure overall quality assurance, effectiveness of outcomes and implementation of strategy. Corizon currently holds health services contracts to care for patients in state-operated facilities in Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Tennessee, and Wyoming.

“Jason is a terrific addition to the Corizon team,” said Murphy. “With correctional healthcare, corrections management, and federal experience, he is an ideal advocate for understanding our clients’ needs and helping the Corizon team put them into productive action.”

“I am excited about joining a company with 40-year history in correctional healthcare and such a strong leadership team,” said Terris.

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com .

