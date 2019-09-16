Beazley launches Title IX coverage for educational institutions

/EIN News/ -- London, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has launched today a comprehensive policy covering infringements of Title IX, the federal law prohibiting discrimination based on sex in any public education program. The policy provides coverage for employment practices liability (EPL) and sexual misconduct & molestation liability (SML) for educational institutions in the US that receive federal funding.

Lawsuits brought by students against educational institutions have evolved since the Title IX federal law was first passed. Along with uncertainties and fluctuations in the enforcement environment, Title IX complaints have become more complex and difficult to manage.

Beazley has been underwriting EPL and SML for over 20 years and has deep experience of the risks faced by educational institutions. The launch builds on Beazley’s experience in risk management and crisis response services and strengthens Beazley’s commitment to helping clients mitigate the risks they face daily.

EPL and SML coverage under the policy includes:

Loss resulting from any employment practices claim

Sub-limited defense costs resulting from any wage and hour claim

Sub-limited employment event loss

Sub-limited defense costs resulting from any immigration practices claim

Sub-limited Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) defense costs resulting from any OSHA citation

Loss resulting from any sexual misconduct and molestation claim

Safeguarding costs resulting from any sexual misconduct and molestation circumstance.

Employee on employee sexual molestation coverage can also be considered.

Paul Nash, head of employment practices liability at Beazley, said: “Even the most informed and diligent educational institution runs the risk of a Title IX complaint. We understand the challenges and have developed a solution that provides comprehensive coverage and crisis response services to help our clients address areas of potential risk and – if needed - to provide support in dealing with crisis response, communication and management.”

The cover provides EPL and SML limits of up to $10m.

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Deborah Kostroun KetchumZito Financial 201–403–8185 deborah.kostroun@ketchumzito.com



