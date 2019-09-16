Dentsu Aegis Network accelerates towards RE100 commitment

Globally, 90% of all electricity is now purchased from renewable sources

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentsu Aegis Network today announced that 90% of its offices globally are now powered by renewable electricity. This milestone demonstrates strong progress towards the marketing group’s 2020 commitment to purchasing 100% renewable electricity and sends a strong demand signal to the market.

In the last six months, Dentsu Aegis Network has partnered with Natural Capital Partners to purchase energy attribute certificates in all markets in the Americas, 99.7% of EMEA and 69% of APAC.

In some smaller markets in EMEA there are currently no certification schemes available. In others, such as Taiwan and Australia, costs are high. More needs to be done to tackle this pricing issue and to bring it in line with the rest of the world.

Tim Andree, Executive Chairman and CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network said: “We take our commitment to tackling climate change seriously and are extremely proud of the great step forward we have taken in 2019, increasing global coverage by almost 40% from 2018.”

“We are on the way to achieving our goal of operating with 100% renewable electricity by 2020 but the biggest challenge we face will be in the final 10%. Our membership of, and commitment to, RE100 is a key strategic focus to enable us to close this gap. As the only company in our sector with RE100 membership to date, we call on other marketing groups to join us in stepping up to the challenge.”

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 added: "Congratulations to Dentsu Aegis Network for its huge leap forward on renewable electricity sourcing in the last year – leading companies are recognising the business case and moving forward at speed. As a member of RE100, Dentsu Aegis is sending a bold signal to governments and suppliers in markets all around the world that it wants access to 100% renewable power, no matter where its operations lie."

At Climate Week NYC (23-29 September), The Climate Group will be bringing together RE100 member companies to discuss the challenges in some remaining markets.

Electricity currently makes up approximately 30% of Dentsu Aegis Network’s reported global carbon emissions. Switching to renewable electricity will also drive progress towards Dentsu Aegis Network’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 40% per person by 2020.

In 2019, Dentsu Aegis Network purchased a combination of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs), Guarantees of Origin (GOs) and Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs). Further detail on Natural Capital Partners and renewable energy attribute certificates can be found at: https://www.naturalcapitalpartners.com/solutions/solution/renewable-energy

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 47,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com.

