Hamilton Lane Appoints Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Penn., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the appointment of Niki Mangos as its Chief Technology Officer, based in the firm’s Bala Cynwyd headquarters.



Prior to Hamilton Lane, Mangos was Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Brandywine Global Investment Management, CIO for the Individual Products Distribution Division at Guardian Life, and a member of the Technology leadership team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, among other roles.

“Hamilton Lane prides itself on our long history of embracing, and investing meaningfully in, technology and data – all with an eye towards delivering strong investment returns and an excellent client experience. The addition of Niki, to our already strong team of internal technologists and data experts, further strengthens our platform,” said Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives.

Mangos commented: “Hamilton Lane has become a firm with a strong reputation for embracing technology and is a desired home for seasoned technology leaders. It’s great to be joining during an exciting period of growth and evolution, and I look forward to supporting the firm in its continued commitment to providing innovative, technology-forward solutions to enable clients to better assess, track and invest in the private markets.”

Mangos joins Hamilton Lane as Olin Honore, Head of Information Technology, shifts his focus to facilities management as the firm readies its move to a new corporate headquarters building. Mangos is the most recent in a number of appointments of senior female professionals at Hamilton Lane. As of June 30, overall women comprise 35 percent of senior leadership roles and about 40 percent of the firm’s total employee base.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs approximately 375 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. With approximately $473 billion in total assets under management and supervision as of June 30, 2019, Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

