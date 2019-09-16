SHV Energy’s Global Procurement Digital Transformation with JAGGAER

A Case Study at the Global Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Summit

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C. and MILAN, Italy, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company is proud to announce that its customer, SHV Energy, will present a case study reporting its experiences in global procurement transformation at this year’s Global Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Summit, which takes place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from September 17-19. JAGGAER is a sponsor of this, the seventh edition of the event.



SHV Energy is a multinational organization consisting of specialized energy companies, providing people and businesses with personalized energy solutions and services. It serves some 30 million customers across four continents. SHV Energy has also expanded through acquisitions in recent years, resulting in a decentralized organization with many different approaches to managing business-critical processes in the procurement function.



SHV Energy’s goal was to harmonize these with a common global approach to procurement management

The group’s digital transformation journey started thanks to the positive experience of Liquigas, a wholly owned SHV Energy company based in Italy, which was the first to adopt the JAGGAER ONE platform to manage its eSourcing and Spend Management processes.

SHV Energy subsequently decided to evaluate the adoption of the entire JAGGAER ONE platform at worldwide level, across all of the group’s companies. As of today, 20 companies, in more than ten countries are using JAGGAER ONE software to manage all of their strategic sourcing and procurement activities from source to contract.

Robert Bonnar, Global Procurement Director of SHV Energy, will talk about this digital journey in a presentation entitled “SHV Energy: A Case of Global Procurement Digital Transformation”. He will be supported by Carlo Vismara, Engagement Director JAGGAER. The presentation will highlight the implementation strategy with its phases and key milestones, the importance of the partnership approach, and the main obstacles that had to be overcome.

Rob Bonnar comments: “The JAGGAER project rolled out over the course of 18 months across 20 SHV Energy companies, providing a common, global approach to procurement management. The success of this digital transformation journey depended not only on the high performance of the JAGGAER tool. It also depended on the strong emphasis we placed on change management and a holistic approach in collecting requirements from each business unit, led by the JAGGAER team: all this made the adoption process easier and faster.”

Carlo Vismara adds: “We worked in close partnership with SHV Energy as a team to provide a solution based on the JAGGAER ONE platform that was able to address SHV needs for the whole source to contract process, and tackling the complexities involved in a multi-country adoption across multiple business units. In doing so, we also leveraged JAGGAER’s considerable experience in the energy sector.”

Event details:

7th Global Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Summit

September 17-19, 2019, Amsterdam, Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam

SHV Energy presentation: Wednesday, September 18, 15:45

