Everest Medicines Expands Senior Leadership Team

Dr. Jason Brown becomes Chief Business Officer

Dr. Frank Grams as Senior Vice President of Alliance Management and Head of Business Development in Europe

Sophia Zhu as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Development and Strategic Planning

Alex Wang as Head of International Business

Daniel Weng as Vice President of Finance

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced Everest Medicine’s founding member, Dr. Jason Brown, who served as Senior Vice President of Business Development has been named the company’s Chief Business Officer. Additionally, the company announced four senior leadership appointments, naming Dr. Frank Grams as Senior Vice President of Alliance Management, Sophia Zhu as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Development and Strategic Planning, Alex Wang as Head of International Business and Daniel Weng as Vice President of Finance.

“Jason is a proven senior business leader who is committed to further expansion of the company in Greater China and Asia,” said Sean Cao, PhD, CEO of Everest Medicines. “Jason’s combined business and scientific acumen have played a significant part in helping Everest Medicines build its current portfolio. We are excited about the expertise and depth that Jason will continue to add to our senior leadership team as we expand the company’s pipeline and business goals.”

To further strengthen the senior team, Everest Medicines appointed Dr. Frank Grams as Senior Vice President of Alliance Management and Head of Business Development in Europe. Dr. Grams brings more than 20 years of international experience in R&D partnering, alliance management, project management, operations and risk management. He most recently served as the Vice President, Global Head of Alliance Management for General Medicines & Emerging Markets and Global Head of R&D Alliance Management at Sanofi.

Sophia Zhu joins Everest Medicines’ Shanghai team as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Development and Strategic Planning. Before joining Everest Medicines, Ms. Zhu served as the Head of Strategic Portfolio Development, Specialty Care at Sanofi China. Before that, she served as Director of Worldwide Commercialization, Hepatitis C at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Alex Wang also joins the Everest Medicines’ Singapore team as the Head of International Business. Mr. Wang brings vast commercial experience across diverse geographic locations. Previously, he served as the General Manager of Abbott’s Singapore-based Point-of-Care Division in the Asia Pacific.

Everest Medicines appointed Daniel Weng as Vice President of Finance. Mr. Weng is a seasoned financial professional who has more than 20 years of experience in financial planning and analysis, internal control, treasury, tax, mergers and acquisitions, and investment. Before joining Everest Medicines, he served as Head of Finance for Amgen China, where he was responsible for overall financial operations related to commercial operation, research & development activities and strategic collaborations.

“We are excited to be joined by these accomplished professionals, each of whom brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Everest Medicines,” said Ian Woo, President and CFO of Everest Medicines. “With their unique qualifications and expertise, we look forward to expanding and accelerating our business development efforts with strategic global partners and further enhancing our operational capabilities in China.”

Everest is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com .



