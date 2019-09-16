Forescout Expands Integration with Microsoft Technologies for Device Visibility and Control Across Diverse Endpoints

Forescout expands integration with Microsoft technologies to improve security, compliance and control of endpoints across physical, virtual and public cloud environments

Forescout now integrates with Microsoft Intune, building on previous integrations with Microsoft Azure and System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM)

Integrations provide continuous endpoint compliance monitoring and automated response and remediation to reduce security and business risk

Forescout joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced an expanded integration with Microsoft to integrate the Forescout platform with Microsoft Intune, a unified endpoint management (UEM) solution. Building on previous integrations with Microsoft Azure and System Center Configuration Manager, Forescout is extending its device visibility and control platform to improve security, compliance and control across a diverse landscape of interconnected campus, data center, public cloud and operational networks. Additionally, Forescout has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, a collaborative initiative to help organizations defend against increasingly sophisticated, fast moving threats worldwide.

“Nearly every employee today is using corporate or personal devices in the workplace, and thus the management of device hygiene and compliance is crucial,” said Pedro Abreu, chief product and strategy officer at Forescout. “Our expanded work with Microsoft empowers our joint customers to embrace the emerging cloud- and mobile-first world by addressing the complicated security and compliance challenges through device visibility and control.”

Mobile devices and cloud instances expand the enterprise attack surface and create compliance challenges. To address these risks and achieve compliance, organizations need visibility into all devices across physical and virtual environments. The joint Forescout and Microsoft solutions increase security operations efficiency and reduce cost via orchestration of workflows and automation of remediation and response.

“We are in an era in which mobility is the new normal – people expect to have the ability to work where, when and how they choose, using the devices they love and the apps they are familiar with,” said Ryan McGee, director of security product marketing, Microsoft. “Working with Forescout, we’re helping businesses manage their security risk with device visibility and control.”

Integration with Intune

Forescout eyeExtend for Microsoft Intune helps drive mobile device onboarding and enrollment by discovering devices previously unseen by Intune, removing visibility gaps on the network. Forescout continuously discovers, classifies and assesses devices as they connect without requiring agents or disrupting critical business operations, thus increasing operational efficiency.

Integration with Azure

The Forescout platform extends visibility into Azure public cloud environments to provide organizations with a single pane of glass across campus, data center, public cloud and operational networks. As virtual instances are created, Forescout orchestrates with Azure to continuously assess their configuration compliance and security posture. If virtual instances are deemed to be non-compliant with security policies, Forescout automates remediation actions and incident response workflows.

Integration with System Center Configuration Manager

As devices connect to the network, Forescout discovers unregistered devices and automates workflows for System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) registration. Forescout continuously assesses device configuration and security posture and initiates automated workflows to streamline software updates and patch installation on devices managed by SCCM. In addition, if devices are non-compliant or compromised, Forescout can limit network access or quarantine devices until they are deemed compliant.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides security at first sight. Our company delivers device visibility and control to enable enterprises and government agencies to gain complete situational awareness of their environment and orchestrate action. Learn more at www.forescout.com .

