“A few simple steps to reduce cancer risks,” a new article by Plastic Surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir

Tansar Mir, MD, plastic surgeon in New York Tansar Mir, MD, plastic surgeon in New York Tansar Mir, MD, plastic surgeon in New York Tansar Mir, MD, plastic surgeon in New York, on the TV Show The Doctors Dr Tansar N Mir, New York, on Dr Oz Show

Cancer is one of the most serious health issues. Curiously, the recommendations to reduce cancer risks often coincide with looking your very best.

To be on the safe side, get yourself screened at least once every 2 years. If you have a history of cancer in your family, then visit the doctor at least once every year” — Dr. Tansar Mir, Plastic Surgeon in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is probably not an overstatement that everybody wants to be healthy and good looking. It seems, however, that “health” and “looking good” often go hand in hand. Improving one often has a positive effect on the other.Medical doctor and surgeon Tansar Mir , MD has published an informational article on simple steps you can take to reduce cancer risks, and look your best at the same time. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Mir at https://tansarmirmd.home.blog/ Have you read any blogs on how to prevent cancer lately? Did you get confused by all the advice you got, where one blog mentioned a certain thing to do to prevent cancer and another was against it? You see, the tips for preventing cancer are still evolving, which means that what you read a today does not necessarily apply a week from now.While there is no perfect answer because our knowledge about cancer is still evolving, there are a few things you can do to possibly reduce your cancer risk. Let’s call them “Cancer Prevention 101.” And as you will see, these simple steps will have a beneficial effect for your overall appearance.The first issue on the list is obesity. This risk factor is associated with different types of cancers in that impact, for example:* Colon* Liver* Gallbladder* Kidney* Ovaries* Rectum* Thyroid* Pancreas* Prostate* UterusGaining a healthy weight may require some pretty big lifestyle changes, and seeing your doctor for a medical exam may be a good starting point.Let’s have a look at the top five things you can do to reduce cancer risks.Tip #1 - Don’t Use TobaccoWhat’s the fastest way to developing cancer? Smoking! Tobacco causes or contributes to cancer in certain parts of the body including lungs, mouth, larynx, throat, cervix, kidneys, pancreas, and bladder. However, one of the most common diseases associated with excessive smoking is oral cancer. Again, seeing your doctor may help you get started, your doctor may suggest some strategies for quitting cigarettes.Tip #2 - Eat HealthyIt should go without saying that eating healthy can reduce risks of disease. But temptations are everywhere around us, junk food is everywhere, and it is fast and cheap. But look up cancer-preventing foods, and you will be directed to a long list of fruits and vegetables. No meat though! According to the World Health Organization (WHO), processed meat is one of the food items that can increase the risks associated with cancer. The main purpose of eating healthy is to maintain a healthy weight, thus fruits and vegetables can help reduce cancer risks, particularly apples, blueberries, dark leafy green vegetables, and grapefruit.Tip #3 - Be Physically ActiveEngaging in physical activity can lower the risks associated with colon cancer and breast cancer. Moreover, it will help you maintain your weight and boost your metabolism. Try doing at least 30 minutes of vigorous exercise or any aerobic activity of your liking on a daily basis.Tip #4 - Shield Yourself from SunlightSkin cancer is the most common type of cancer, and prevention is easy. Here are a few tips to reduce your risk of skin cancer:* Avoid exposure to midday sun (between 10am to 4pm)* Cover exposed areas* Stay under the shade* Apply sunscreen generously (SPF 30)* Avoid sunlamps and tanning bedsTip #5 - Get VaccinatedThe two viral infections that can potentially cause cancer are Hepatitis B and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Hepatitis B can be sexually transmitted, and it can also be transferred through the exchange of body fluids. HPV is also a sexually transmitted disease. So, before entering in a relationship, get yourself vaccinated for both these diseases.A few types of cancer don’t show symptoms until it’s too late. To be on the safe side, get yourself screened at least once every 2 years. If you have a history of cancer in your family, then visit the doctor once every year, and more frequently when you reach your 40s.Dr. Tansar Naveed Mir Dr. Tansar N. Mir is a plastic & reconstructive surgeon in New York. Dr. Mir received his Doctorate of Medicine with Recognition in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with his Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. Dr. Mir completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY and his residency/fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group through Nassau University Medical Center. Dr. Mir is a double board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.References:Videos:The Doctors Television Show: Earlier this year we met Dakota who was disfigured by black market silicone butt injections. Watch as plastic surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir performs her silicone removal surgery. To see how the procedure transformed Dakota’s life, see this video.Stony Brook University: Tansar Mir, MD '04 Plastic Surgeon, Tansar Mir Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Tansar Mir on The Doctors Television Show



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.