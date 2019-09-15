Head of State returns home from Zimbabwe trip

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 15 - President João Lourençon is already in the country, having returned last Saturday evening from Harare, where he attended the funeral of Zimbabwe's former president, Robert Mugabe. ,

The Head of State, accompanied by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, as well as by some aides, was welcomed at Luanda’s 4 de Fevereiro International Airport by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, and government officials.

Meanwhile, on his arrival in Harare, at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, President João Lourenço signed the condolences book in homage to the late Zimbabwean nationalist, who was at the helm of the country since 1980, until being forced to relinquish power in 2017.

The Angolan statesman also held a courtesy meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangwagua.

Robert Mugabe passed away on September 06, aged 95, at a hospital in Singapore, where he had been admitted last April.

