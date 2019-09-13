Radius Health to Present Data on Abaloparatide at ASBMR 2019 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced it will present five posters, including results from a real-world study on patient experience, at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2019 Annual Meeting, which will take place September 20-23 in Orlando, FL. Radius Health will also present an oral presentation about bone loss in mice with Type 1 diabetes and the effect of abaloparatide.



“We look forward to sharing new preclinical data regarding the mechanism of action of our abaloparatide molecule at this important gathering of bone health experts,” said Dr. Charles Morris, Radius Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “It is especially exciting to present our first poster with data about the patient experience of osteoporosis following treatment with abaloparatide. Helping more women with postmenopausal osteoporosis at high risk for fracture get and stay on the treatment they need is our ultimate goal.”

Radius Health Oral Presentation

Abaloparatide is more effective than PTH in promoting bone gain under physiological conditions and in established Type 1 Diabetes in male mice (Ozgurel)

Presentation#: LB-1159

Session Date & Time: Monday, September 23, 2019, 11:15-11:30 a.m. ET

Location: W314 Orange County Convention Center

Radius Health Poster Presentations

Different Effects of Abaloparatide and hPTH(1-34) on Bone Resorption and Bone Formation (Mullarkey)

Plenary Poster #: FRI-869, SAT-869

Session Names: Welcome Reception and Poster Session 1

Session Date & Time: Friday, September 20 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, September 21 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET

A Real-World Study of the Patient Experience of Osteoporosis Following Treatment with Abaloparatide (Gold)

Poster#: SUN-0787

Session Name: Poster Session II

Session Date & Time: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: ASBMR Discovery Hall – West C





Poster #: SUN-880

Session Name: Poster Session II

Session Date & Time: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: ASBMR Discovery Hall – West C

Abaloparatide Treatment Improves Spinal Fusion in a Rat Posterolateral Fusion Model (Arlt)

Poster #: SUN-846

Session Name: Poster Session II

Session Date & Time: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: ASBMR Discovery Hall – West C

Mass Cytometry Reveals Rare Bone Marrow Stromal Cell Populations Targeted by Abaloparatide and Teriparatide (Wein)

Poster #: LBSUN-1081

Session Name: Poster Session II

Session Date & Time: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: ASBMR Discovery Hall – West C

About Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a silent disease, often displaying no signs or symptoms until a fracture occurs, leaving a majority of patients undiagnosed and undertreated. Osteoporotic fractures create a significant healthcare burden and represent a significant unmet medical need. The majority (71 percent) of osteoporosis-related fractures in the U.S. among those 50 and older occur in women.

The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) has estimated that nearly 8.2 million women in the U.S. over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, and nearly one in two women over the age of 50 will have a fragility fracture (or low-impact fracture that is often the result of a fall from standing height or lower) in her remaining lifetime.

The annual incidence of osteoporotic fractures is higher than that of stroke, heart attack and breast cancer combined; osteoporotic fractures also account for more hospitalizations and associated costs than cardiovascular disease and breast cancer.

About TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection

TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture defined as a history of osteoporotic fracture, multiple risk factors for fracture, or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF OSTEOSARCOMA

Abaloparatide caused a dose-dependent increase in the incidence of osteosarcoma (a malignant bone tumor) in male and female rats. The effect was observed at systemic exposures to abaloparatide ranging from 4 to 28 times the exposure in humans receiving the 80 mcg dose. It is unknown if TYMLOS will cause osteosarcoma in humans.

The use of TYMLOS is not recommended in patients at increased risk of osteosarcoma including those with Paget's disease of bone or unexplained elevations of alkaline phosphatase, open epiphyses, bone metastases or skeletal malignancies, hereditary disorders predisposing to osteosarcoma, or prior external beam or implant radiation therapy involving the skeleton.

Cumulative use of TYMLOS and parathyroid hormone analogs (e.g., teriparatide) for more than 2 years during a patient's lifetime is not recommended.

Orthostatic Hypotension: Orthostatic hypotension may occur with TYMLOS, typically within 4 hours of injection. Associated symptoms may include dizziness, palpitations, tachycardia or nausea, and may resolve by having the patient lie down. For the first several doses, TYMLOS should be administered where the patient can sit or lie down if necessary.

Hypercalcemia: TYMLOS may cause hypercalcemia. TYMLOS is not recommended in patients with pre-existing hypercalcemia or in patients who have an underlying hypercalcemic disorder, such as primary hyperparathyroidism, because of the possibility of exacerbating hypercalcemia.

Hypercalciuria and Urolithiasis: TYMLOS may cause hypercalciuria. It is unknown whether TYMLOS may exacerbate urolithiasis in patients with active or a history of urolithiasis. If active urolithiasis or pre-existing hypercalciuria is suspected, measurement of urinary calcium excretion should be considered.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥2%) are hypercalciuria, dizziness, nausea, headache, palpitations, fatigue, upper abdominal pain and vertigo.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

TYMLOS is indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture defined as a history of osteoporotic fracture, multiple risk factors for fracture, or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy. In postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, TYMLOS reduces the risk of vertebral fractures and nonvertebral fractures.

Limitations of Use

Because of the unknown relevance of the rodent osteosarcoma findings to humans, cumulative use of TYMLOS and parathyroid hormone analogs (e.g., teriparatide) for more than 2 years during a patient's lifetime is not recommended.

For the TYMLOS prescribing information, including Boxed Warning, please visit www.tymlospi.com .

About Radius Health

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes an investigational abaloparatide-patch for potential use in osteoporosis; the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and the investigational drug RAD140, a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) under investigation for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com .

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the incidence of osteoporotic fractures and the health burden associated with osteoporosis; and the potential clinical uses and therapeutic and other benefits of our product candidates, including abaloparatide-patch, elacestrant and RAD140.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we expect to need to raise additional funding, which may not be available; risks related to raising additional capital; our limited operating history; quarterly fluctuation in our financial results; our dependence on the success of TYMLOS, and our inability to ensure that TYMLOS will obtain regulatory approval outside the U.S. or be successfully commercialized in any market in which it is approved, including as a result of risk related to coverage, pricing and reimbursement; risks related to competitive products; risks related to our ability to successfully enter into collaboration agreements and any collaborations failing to be successful; risks related to clinical trials, including our reliance on third parties to conduct key portions of our clinical trials and uncertainty that results will support our product candidate claims; the risk that adverse side effects will be identified during the development of our product candidates or during commercialization, if approved; risks related to manufacturing, supply and distribution; and the risk of litigation or other challenges regarding our intellectual property rights. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA

Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com

Phone: 617-551-4011



