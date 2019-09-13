THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Possible Motion to Go to Conference and Republican Motion to Instruct Conferees on S. 1790 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.

Suspensions (8 bills)

H.R. 2211 – STURDY Act (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 3170 – Safe Cribs Act of 2019 (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 3172 – Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2019 (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1618 – Nicholas and Zachary Burt Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2019 (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 806 – Portable Fuel Container Safety Act of 2019 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 4285 – Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2019 (Rep. Brindisi – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 2134 – Helen Keller National Center Reauthorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Pocan – Education and Labor) H.R. 2486 – FUTURE Act, as amended (Rep. Adams – Education and Labor)

H.R. __ – Making continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2020, and for other purposes (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1423 – FAIR Act (Rep. Johnson (GA) – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspensions (9 bills)