THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2019

  MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 1:00 p.m. in Pro Forma session.  No votes are expected.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Possible Motion to Go to Conference and Republican Motion to Instruct Conferees on S. 1790 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.

Suspensions (8 bills)

  1. H.R. 2211 – STURDY Act (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 3170 – Safe Cribs Act of 2019 (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 3172 – Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2019 (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 1618 – Nicholas and Zachary Burt Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2019 (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 806 – Portable Fuel Container Safety Act of 2019 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 4285 – Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2019 (Rep. Brindisi – Veterans’ Affairs)
  7. H.R. 2134 – Helen Keller National Center Reauthorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Pocan – Education and Labor)
  8. H.R. 2486 – FUTURE Act, as amended (Rep. Adams – Education and Labor)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes of the week expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

H.R. __ Making continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2020, and for other purposes (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1423 – FAIR Act (Rep. Johnson (GA) – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspensions (9 bills)

  1. H.R. 3625 – PCAOB Whistleblower Protection Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Financial Services)
  2. H.R. 3619 – Appraisal Fee Reform Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Clay – Financial Services)
  3. H.R. 2290 – Shutdown Guidance for Financial Institutions Act, as amended (Rep. Wexton – Financial Services)
  4. H.R. 2613 – Advancing Innovation to Assist Law Enforcement Act, as amended (Rep. Gonzalez (OH) – Financial Services)
  5. H.R. 550 – Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2019 (Rep. Garamendi – Financial Services)
  6. H.R. 1396 – Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act (Rep. Bernice Johnson – Financial Services)
  7. H.R. 3589 – Greg LeMond Congressional Gold Medal Act (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Financial Services)
  8. H.R. 1830 – National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Act (Rep. Sean Maloney – Financial Services)
  9. S. 239 – Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Coin Act of 2019 (Sen. Shaheen – Financial Services)
