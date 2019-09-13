First Block Capital Inc. Announces Dissolution Proceeds for FBC Distributed Ledger Technology Adopters ETF

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Block Capital Inc. (First Block) previously announced, by way of a press release dated July 11, 2019, that the FBC Distributed Ledger Technology Adopters ETF (the ETF) would be terminated effective on or about September 17, 2019. In anticipation of the termination of the ETF, the units of the ETF were delisted from the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. on September 10, 2019.



The remaining unitholders of the ETF are entitled to receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro-rata basis. The amount each unitholder of the ETF is entitled to receive has been determined to be $10.3071 per unit. This amount will be paid to the remaining unitholders of the ETF on or about September 17, 2019, without further action by those unitholders.

Important Risk Information

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF’s investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF’s net asset value. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact information

First Block Capital Inc.

info@firstblock.capital

604-669-5165



