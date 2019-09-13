Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee Hosts VA Buyer Workshops September 28th and October 26th

/EIN News/ -- MENIFEE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee is hosting two VA Buyer Workshops this fall, offering military personnel the opportunity to learn about VA Loans and their benefits with new-home purchases. Active military, reservists and veterans are invited to join LoanDepot experts for the first workshop at Meritage Homes’ Kingston neighborhood on September 28th at 11:00am or the second workshop at Ranch House on October 26th at 11:00am. Topics will include VA Loan programs, eligibility requirements, and advantages of VA financing, such as no down payment, no pre-payment penalties, limits on closing costs, no mortgage insurance premiums and more. After the workshops, guests are encouraged to visit Audie Murphy Ranch’s eight single-family neighborhoods , tour the impressive array of one- and two-story homes and experience the vibrant lifestyle at Menifee’s #1 selling master-planned community.



“We are so grateful to our military and proud to host these important VA Loan workshops at our beautiful Audie Murphy Ranch community,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “If you’ve served in the military, VA financing could make your homeownership dreams more attainable than ever. Join us at the workshops and be sure to tour the neighborhoods to find your perfect new home!”

Audie Murphy Ranch is currently selling homes at eight gorgeous single-family neighborhoods, all masterfully crafted by the nation’s finest homebuilders.



Kingston by Meritage Homes offers beautifully crafted, energy-efficient one- and two-story homes, spanning from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet. Interior spaces include three to six bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, comfortable Great Rooms for socializing, modern kitchens with islands, flex rooms, covered patios, and two- to three-car garages. Prices start from the high $300,000s.

Savannah by Brookfield Residential features exquisite one- and two-story floorplans, spanning from approximately 2,718 to 3,492 square feet with three to six bedrooms, two to four baths, and three-bay garages. Designs are highlighted by oversized Great Rooms leading to covered outdoor rooms, gourmet kitchens, versatile bonus rooms, optional offices and flex rooms per plan. Connected Home technology is included at every home, allowing residents to remotely control front door locks, lights, thermostats and more right from their smartphones or tablets. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.



Tribute by D.R. Horton presents spectacular one- and two-story home designs that include a unique floorplan with a multi-generational suite and separate entrance. Residences span from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet and feature four to five bedrooms, up to four baths, modern kitchens with islands, private dens, upper-level lofts or teen rooms per plan, a downstairs master bedroom in select designs, and two- to three car garages. Prices from the low $400,000s.



Vaquero by Richmond American Homes is a stunning collection of one- and two-story residences with single-family floorplans spanning from approximately 2,295 to 2,920 square feet. Open living areas are distinguished by three to five bedrooms, up to three baths, large Great Rooms, contemporary kitchens with oversized islands, studies or flex rooms per plan, upper-level lofts, charming covered porches and up to three-car garages. Customization opportunities include covered patios, second-story decks, luxurious master suites and quaint morning rooms. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Dakota by Woodside Homes features a lovely collection of single-family homes with designs spanning from approximately 2,164 to 2,849 square feet. Interiors showcase open living spaces with three to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, spacious Great Rooms, private studies in select plans, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Personalization options include kitchen islands, first-floor bedrooms, a game room, outdoor leisure areas and more. All homes include a solar package for optimum energy-efficiency. Priced from the mid $400,000s.

Willow Tree by William Lyon Homes offers seven beautifully crafted one- and two-story single-family designs with flowing interiors ranging from approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet. Home floorplans have three to four bedrooms, including a convenient first-floor bedroom, up to three baths, sizable Great Rooms, contemporary kitchens, luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closets, an upstairs bonus room, two-car garages, and energy efficient features like solar included. Prices start from the low $400,000s.



Valor by Richmond American Homes showcases enchanting one- and two-story single-family homes with living areas spanning from approximately 2,800 to 3,520 square feet. Highlights include three to six bedrooms, up to four and one-half baths, spacious Great Rooms, well-equipped kitchens with islands, flex rooms or studies per plan, versatile upper-level lofts and up to three-car garages. Numerous customization options range from gourmet kitchens to inviting morning rooms. Prices from the mid $400,000s.

Final homes are selling at The Ridge by Richmond American Homes, a fast-selling collection of one- and two-story detached designs spanning from approximately 2,480 to 3,500 square feet. Open interiors offer three to six bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom suite, up to four and one-half baths, a flex room or study, upper-level lofts, three-car garages, and outdoor areas with optional covered patios. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Audie Murphy Ranch encompasses everything today’s homeowners want for a vibrant, active lifestyle, including outstanding resort-style amenities, sprawling parks and picturesque trails. The Ranch House and The Plunge are two popular master-plan amenities, which combined offer an expansive 3,149-square foot recreation center, several swimming pools, a tot lot, game area, cozy firepit, BBQ and picnic spaces, plus a grassy amphitheater. Spirit Park, the 11-acre Sports Park and 3.4-acre Silver Star Park bring the best outdoor activities to life with features that include lighted tennis courts, multiple basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, walking trails, a skate park, a playground and more.



Homeowners with children have access to quality schools in a well-respected school district , including the state-of-the-art Táawila Elementary School, which is right onsite at Audie Murphy Ranch, as well as Herk Bouris Elementary School, Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School. Charter school options include the K–12 Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee. All schools strive to provide a quality education with a focus on academic excellence and are charting respectably on the new California Dashboard system.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots , including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd. and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd. and travel west. Follow signs to each neighborhood.

To learn more, please visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com .



Prices effective date of publication.



About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com .

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

CONTACT: Meagan Taylor – MeaganT@HayesMartin.com

(949) 417-1799

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43e394f2-156b-452a-a315-afc0600f9194



Kingston by Meritage Homes at Audie Murphy Ranch Kingston at Audie Murphy Ranch is steps away from The Ranch House featuring two swimming pools, a spa, tot lot, grassy amphitheater and recreation building. With floorplans ranging from 1,990 – 2,912 sq. ft., there’s a home for every stage of your life. Groundbreaking energy efficiency is also built seamlessly into every home in this community so you can spend less on utility bills and more on the things that matter. We believe that every family deserves to live better, smarter and healthier. It’s why we’re setting the new standard in home construction & design and leading the way in energy-efficient homes.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.