Open Your Eyes to Open API

/EIN News/ -- Mount Vernon, New York, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, the leaders in digital video and control systems introduces their family of Enterprise AV™ over IP solutions to provide unprecedented extension of control to any control system by utilizing open API. Key Digital’s gateway interface controller KD-CX800 and KD-IP822, KD-IP922, and KD-IP1022 encoders and decoders create expandable AV over IP systems that can be scaled to fit any installation.

In addition to native built-in multi-port Compass Control Pro master controllers, the open API line of products is controllable by any third-party control system supporting TCP/IP, RS-232, or IR control protocols. Controlling the Enterprise AV™ over IP line of products is as easy as controlling all of Key Digital’s matrix products for the past ten plus years thanks to Key Digital’s powerful hardware and software suite where advance programming strings are not required.

The multi-function ports on the mature KD-IP922, the feature-rich KD-IP1022, and the cost-effective KD-IP822 systems may be used as third-party control interface, Compass Control® Pro master controllers, control extension via IP, or callable via KeyCode open API.

For video wall processing the KD-IP922 and KD-IP1022 support up to 16 vertical and 16 horizontal displays for an impressive maximum of 256-panels. The KD-IP822 creates video walls with up to 4 total displays, but for systems with greater than 4 displays the video wall can be completely comprised of KD-IP922DEC, enabling integrators to optimize the feature set and price point of the system.

All encoders and decoders are Key Digital app ready. With KD-App installers and users have an easy and free method to switch inputs and control Key Digital systems using iOS devices. The app features network scan and detect, populates a pre-built GUI including image preview, and includes finger drag video wall layout control.

KD-IP1022 encoders and decoders support independent video, audio, and USB switching which enables Enterprise AV™ over IP to be used in place of traditional product categories including digital video matrix, digital video distribution system, digital video switcher, video wall controller, digital video extender, networked audio matrix, master controller, and KVM matrix.

Separate from Key Digital’s Enterprise AV over IP yet bolstering open API connectivity, the KD-CX800 supports four modes for flexibility in professional AV installs.

The first mode is control gateway for Enterprise AV™ over IP systems which enable more third-party control options than other HD over IP systems, accepts commands from third-party control systems or Compass Control® Pro, supports generic RS-232, TCP/IP, and IR Key Digital matrix switching command strings.

The second mode is Compass Control Pro Master Controller mode which supports communication to and from licensed iOS devices, features flexible port configuration (IR, RS-232, trigger, sensor) set in the Compass Navigator program, has built-in IR learner and sensor, supports up to two real-time bi-directional RS-232 ports, and features TCP/IP device control direct from iOS controllers with no ports used.

Mode three is third-party control via KeyCode open API which features cost-effective control expansion with advanced third-party control systems, adds reliable hardware interface to network-based control apps, enables IR, RS-232, and voltage device control, and features robust API allowing for bi-directional communication.

The final mode is control extension via IP which carries any supported combination of IR, RS-232, and voltage triggers over the network, extends control signals up to 400ft / 121m. with even greater distances possible with adapters, and supports systems with or without network switches.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

