Class Action Update - NFLX, KPTI & MNK - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Class Period: April 17, 2019 - July 17, 2019

Deadline: September 20, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI)

Class Period: March 2, 2017 - February 22, 2019

Deadline: September 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that material adverse information. The complaint continues to allege that Karyopharm hyped the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured shareholders that it was “well tolerated” by patients. The complaint also states that Karyopharm declared that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK)

Class Period: February 28, 2018 - July 16, 2019

Deadline: September 24, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Acthar posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (2) accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

