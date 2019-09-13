Exxe Group Closes the First in a Series of Acquisitions and Embarks to Capture a Market Share of the Multi-Billion Dollar Agribusiness Industry

Exxe’s anticipates Fivefold Increase in Revenue from Agribusiness division in current year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC: AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, sustainable technology, media, financial services and agribusiness, today announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in Onyx Physical Commodities Trading Group (“ONYX”), with the expectation that the regulatory forms will be completed within the next week. This transaction represents the first of four related deals that will enable Exxe Group to establish a substantial end-to-end global footprint in the fast-growing, multi-billion dollar agribusiness marketplace.



Target Overview: First Acquisition:

Transaction Details: ONYX was acquired through a combination of private equity funding, installment payments, debt, privately structured capital investments and personal guarantees. A controlling interest representing a total of approximately $12 million in company-wide assets was secured by Exxe’s contractual commitments that included installments payable over a three year period. Onyx which has offices throughout Europe including France, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine, is in the process of relocating its global headquarters from Paris, France to New York City, USA in order to be covered by US regulatory requirements for greater stock market transparency. ONYX will fall under Exxe’s Agribusiness division.

Onyx is a physical commodity trading entity representing a network of farmers that produce wheat, barley, corn, and sunflower over thousands of hectares of farmland, with the capacity to produce much sought-after hemp on a global scale. This unique opportunity will leverage Exxe’s growing presence in the Agribusiness marketplace.

Implementing and incorporating Exxe’s CRM marketing technology coupled with Exxe’s Agribusiness management and financial expertise throughout its global network, Exxe poised to increase physical sales volume and gross profits over fivefold in a matter of months within during a 12 month period. Total gross sales estimates could rise from approximately $5 million recorded in 2018 up to $25 million, thereby valuing the deal at $50 million. The Onyx acquisition represents just one of the major deals in a pipeline currently underway by the Exxe Group. Other closings are expected to be announced on a weekly basis.

Exxe’s Strategy: Fully Integrated Agribusiness

At the completion of the close of the Exxe-Onyx transaction, Exxe Group will go on to acquire three additional companies to build fully integrated supply chain from seed to buyer which includes planting, crop harvesting, processing, quality control, storage, and transportation to the end buyer. These implementations will add substantial value to our current Agribusiness operations and foster client loyalty. Exxe plans to replicate this model in multiple global localities, particularly in underdeveloped markets in Europe and around the world. This strategy can quickly grow market share, revenue growth and profit, aided in large part by targeted capital improvement, and our in-house expertise in marketing our industrial agribusiness which include much sought after commodities, such as hemp, along with other major crops.

Exxe Group CEO, Doctor Eduard Nazmiev, PHD remarked : “Exxe has made tremendous progress in multiple business lines, that includes integrating innovative finance, management, technology and media solutions to be readily applied to the commodities marketplace. I am confident that Exxe Group, as an integrator of digital technologies and management- consultancy with these latest acquisitions, has positioned itself for rapid expansion to achieve its goal of aggressive market share acquisitions, profitability in the current year, as well as, rapid realization and appreciation of shareholder value and price-per-share.”

For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, technology, media, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a018a5f-0f03-404f-942d-0b526a9078c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45d2eb41-c1d1-4fe1-99de-6d508014e456





Commodities Commodities Hemp Hemp



