President unveils social projects in Moxico

Luena, ANGOLA, September 13 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço inaugurated several social projects in Luena city on Friday, as part of his two-day working visit to the eastern province of Moxico started on Thursday. ,

After the inauguration of Camanongue Municipal Hospital, the Head of State unveiled a school holding 14 classrooms on the outskirt of Luena city to accommodate 1,680 students from the beginning to the 9th grade, in the three teaching shifts.

The infrastructure is located in an area where low-income families returning from the Republic of Zambia live.

João Lourenço also inaugurated the 20 megawatt (MW) “Luena II” Thermal Power Plant to strengthen the city's electricity supply.

The installation works of USD 34.9 million infrastructure was in charge of the Chinese company, Dong Fang.

The Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, said the reinforcement in the electricity supply will enable the installation of eight transformer stations and expansion of the distribution network to more than 11,000 home connections.

Nine thousand customers from Luena city and Camanongue municipal headquarters benefit from 15.5 MW, of which 2.5 MW come from the Tchihumbué dam, in Dala municipality, eastern Lunda Sul province.

Also on Friday morning, the Angolan head of state witnessed the inauguration by health minister Silvia Lutucuta of the 7000-bed Hemodialysis unit of the General Hospital of Moxico (HGM), with capacity to assist 21 patients with kidneys failure in three shifts.

