Angolan president to attend Mugabe's funeral

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 13 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço left Luena city, eastern Moxico province, on Friday bound for Harare, Zimbabwe to attend the funeral ceremony of the former Zimbabwean head of state, Robert Mugabe on Saturday 14th.,

According to a note from the President's Civil Affairs Office reached Angop Friday, the Head of State returns to Luanda after the funeral on Saturday.

Zimbabwean leader and nationalist Robert Mugabe, who ruled the country from independence in 1980 until his resignation in 2017, passed away in a Singapore hospital on Friday (6) at the age of 95.

