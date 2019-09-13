Former military intelligence chief trial resumes September 23

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 13 - The trial of former head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service, general António José Maria "Zé Maria", resumes the sessions on September 23 with the hearing of the deponents.,

At Friday's session the previous Hearing Act was read and corrected in a trial in which the defendant is accused of mishandling military documents and insubordination.

On Thursday, General Zé Maria confirmed in court that he had withdrawn the documents relating to the Cuito Cuanavale battle, claiming that he was completing research on Angola's political, diplomatic and military history from 1975 to 1988.

When questioned by the court at the same session, the defendant denied any classification of these documents as secret because, in his view, they did not constitute a danger to national security, despite recognizing their military character and ownership of the Angolan State, which acquired them at South African authorities for more than US $ 2 million.

Asked about the reasons that led him to take these documents to the Eduardo dos Santos Foundation (FESA), he argued that this organization intends to create a center for strategic studies, in which he was working, giving priority to the events that occurred in the famous battle of Cuito Cuanavale.

