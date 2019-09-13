Synth Pop Indie Artist Robots with Rayguns Releases CULTPOP

RWR’s sixth album drops on Friday the 13th and features songs Area 15, Nothing to Fear, Dynamite, and Introvert’s Anthem; The mashup of genres is a funhouse mirror pointed at the cult of modern music and internet culture; Features include Frankmusik, Cazwell, TT the Artist and Dubzy

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fandomodo announced the release of the sixth album from Robots With Rayguns, CULTPOP. A mashup of Synthwave, Modern pop and 80’s retro R&B, the album builds on RWR’s past send-ups of previous eras’ pop and dance music to create something that’s at once instantly recognizable and wildly off kilter. The fully independent release is available at cultpop.net and at all major online distributors including Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes. A lavish limited edition collectors box, which includes autographed CD, cassette, a leather USB drive, and 2 original Polaroid art pieces all in a retro tin lunch box, is available at cultpop.net. (CDs and cassettes are also available).

Robots With Rayguns is artist Lucas Patrick Smith, who has become known for his inventive use of the glistening, over the top pop of the 80’s and his ability to attract collaborations with some of the best artists of his generation. On CULTPOP, Phoenix, AZ-based RWR delves into dark, but always danceable, territory, exploring conspiracy theories, alien abduction, the illuminati, and even that ultimate sin, being an introvert.

“CULTPOP may not be the pop album you want but it’s the pop album that you need,” says Lucas Patrick Smith.

The first single on the new album is Area 51, a spacey synthpop love song, which features UK star Frankmusik. “…you said don’t worry, it’ll be OK,” Frankmusik sings in Area 51. “As we rise up into the sky, I see the stars in your eyes.”

Other artists featured on the record include Thought Beings, TT the Artist, DAYM, Dream Shore, Dubzy, LGBT hip hop hero Cazwell, and, on a perfectly reimagined, Dancehall-inspired cover of Prince’s Pop Life, Carl Gershon.

Smith has caught the attention of several mainstream music artists and celebrities on social media such as Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, and Paris Hilton. He is also known for his non-commissioned remixes of Pharrell’s Happy and Britney Spears’ Hold it Against Me (which got MTV play), and of songs by Kesha and Chris Brown & Tyga (which were Apple Music Exclusives). Post Malone praised the remix of his song Congratulations. Smith has also done commissioned remixes of tracks by Patrick Baker, Color Theory, Destenee and more.

“Robots With Rayguns is an original,” said Anthony Kaan, Head of Content at Fandomodo. “An artist with a unique talent who makes truly original content from the shiny discards of our pop history. Lucas is a fiercely independent creator who has built a rabid following over the last few years.”

