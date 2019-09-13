Lace Up for Local Students and HBCUs at UNCF Walks for Education Across the United States

Celebrating a 75-year legacy of providing a quality education to students throughout the country

/EIN News/ -- Washington DC, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its 75 years of service, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) announced today that it will continue championing education with 5K fundraising walks in Houston, Chicago, Newark, Columbus, Orlando and New Orleans. These celebrations of education will bring together between 300 and 2,000 community supporters in each city during September and October to raise vital funds needed to help students get to and through college.

“More than ever, students need a college education to be competitive and succeed in today’s global economy,” said Michael L. Lomax, Ph.D., president and CEO of UNCF. “By investing in our students now through events like the UNCF Walk for Education, we are providing them with a path to success that will pay future dividends for them, their families and communities, and for all of us.” Last year’s UNCF-sponsored walks raised more than $2 million.

The details about upcoming UNCF Walk for Education events across the United States are:

Houston

Join Houston residents for the UNCF Walk for Education on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Tom Bass Park at 7 a.m. as they raise funds to help send deserving local students to and through college. Whether you walk, run or bike, there is something for everyone. More than 1,600 community supporters are slated to participate, including honorary chair Mayor Sylvester Turner. Onsite registration for the walk begins at 7 a.m. For more information on the 2019 Houston Walk for Education, please visit UNCF.org/Houston.





Chicago

UNCF has been helping to change lives for 36 years by hosting the annual Chicago UNCF Walk for Education, scheduled this year for Saturday, Sept. 14 at Burnham Park, Grove 7. More than 700 civic, corporate and community leaders will go the extra mile to provide higher education opportunities to area students. The event will be hosted by emcees Leon Rodgers, iHeart, and Christian Farr, NBC5, and will feature a fitness warm-up area, a kid’s zone and music by DJ Vince Adams. For more information on how you can support the efforts of the Chicago area office of UNCF, please visit UNCF.org/Chicago.

Newark

More than 200 civic, corporate and community leaders will go the extra mile to provide higher education opportunities to area students at the 2nd annual New Jersey UNCF Walk for Education on Saturday, Sept. 21, including co-sponsor the KAT Team Foundation, which is supported by Minnesota Timberwolves’ player Karl-Anthony Towns. Whether you walk or run, there will be activities for everyone, including a warm-up by fitness expert YoShe, music by WBLS DJ RAN and a children’s area with face painting and equipped with back-to-school supplies courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Also, the Beta Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and University Hospital are joining forces, providing a large health/wellness program with information about issues common to the African American community, such as diabetes, nutrition, stroke and colon cancer. Please visit UNCF.org/Newark for more information.

Columbus

The 36th annual UNCF Walk/Run for Education will be conducted at Wolfe Park, Sept. 28 in Columbus’s historic near east side. The event engages the Columbus community in raising money for UNCF to support not only its 37 historically black colleges and universities members, but the more than 1,200 Columbus-area students attending college with the help of a UNCF scholarship. UNCF is a beacon of hope to those young people who need assistance financing their higher education goals and currently has scholars earning their degrees at not only HBCUs but other colleges and universities, including Ohio State University. For the first time, the walk will also offer a college and job fair. For more information, go to UNCF.org/Columbus.

New Orleans

Registration is open, so get your teams together, and start training for the New Orleans UNCF Walk for Education set for Saturday, Oct. 12. The 32nd annual event is an highly anticipated family-oriented 5K (3.1 mile) walk and certified run for corporate teams, fraternities, sororities, groups, churches, organizations and individuals who realize that “A mind is a terrible thing to waste”® and understand the importance of giving back to the community. The event provides financial support to students from low-income families, giving them the opportunity to earn a college degree and to help provide better futures for us all. Please visit UNCF.org/NewOrleans for more information.

Orlando

UNCF continues its fundraising work at the 12th annual UNCF Walk for Education at 7 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2nd at Blue Jacket Park in Orlando. Members of the community and friends of UNCF are invited to take part in helping Orlando students get the college education they need and deserve. This year’s Walk for Education includes college readiness resource vendors for students and parents, employment opportunities, a kids’ zone and a diaper crawl. So, strap on your walking shoes, and join UNCF. Whether you’re an avid runner or a leisurely walker, everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate. Your participation will make a positive impact on the life of a deserving student seeking higher education. More than 6,100 students across Florida receive their education with UNCF scholarships at colleges and universities across the country. For more information, visit UNCF.org/Orlando.

Follow these events across the U.S. by using these social media handles and tags: @UNCF #laceup4UNCF.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 21 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Cynetra McMillian United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202.854.0007 cynetra.mcmillian@uncf.org



