Leak Detection May Offer the Best Elder Care Monitoring Solution to Date

Webinar details how smart water technology can be a game changer for seniors.

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Webinar: "Smart Leak Detection, Sustainable Protection," Tuesday, September 17, 2 pm Eastern

Leak detection, a new category of product innovation, offers the unexpected perk of non-invasive monitoring of behavior. By tracking how and when faucets, toilets, dishwashers and showers are used in the home, love ones and caregivers can track the safety and wellness of seniors or disabled residents. Most people tend to follow similar water use patterns during the day. Variations may suggest trouble--from mental confusion to the inability to physically get up and go.

In addition to aging in place help, leak detection offers a host of other upsides. According to a recent study of American homeowners, nearly half define a move-in ready home as containing smart technology. With smart leak detection systems becoming the next frontier in the connected home, home owners need to be aware of the solutions out there that can provide the best protection from water leaks and water conservation.

In this webinar, you will get the details of one of the largest, most extensive water monitoring studies, which collected over one billion data points in 18 states to determine the best water monitoring and leak detection solutions available.

