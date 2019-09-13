Verit Advisors Founder Mary Josephs Named to Crain’s Chicago Business Notable Entrepreneurs List

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Josephs, founder and CEO of Verit Advisors and a recognized authority on family and private company finance, has been named to Crain’s Chicago Business’s 2019 Notable Entrepreneurs list. Crain's list of Notable Entrepreneurs includes 44 businesspeople who have identified needs and opportunities in the market, organized and run companies, and taken on greater-than-normal financial risk.

“I am both humbled and honored to be included in this list of talented entrepreneurs. This diversity of the list is an awesome reflection on what makes Chicago a great place to start and grow a business”, said Mary Josephs.

Josephs, who is also an expert on employee stock ownership plans and governance, has 30-plus years of experience assisting hundreds of ownership transitions for middle-market companies. She is a director of Hisco Inc., Manson Construction and Performance Contracting Inc. Before starting Verit Advisors in 2009, she founded LaSalle National Bank’s ESOP group and later led Bank of America-Merrill Lynch’s ESOP Solutions Group.

She is a past board member and a lifetime member of the ESOP Association, a two-term board member and 40-year member of the National Center for Employee Ownership, and a board member of Chicago’s Big Shoulders Fund.

About Verit Advisors

Founded by CEO Mary Josephs, Verit Advisors® is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019 as the foremost expert in employee stock ownership plans and transactions and middle market strategic alternatives, having designed, structured and executed hundreds of ESOPs. Verit also provides investment banking advisory services for closely held middle market businesses that relate to ownership transition and related strategic alternatives. Additionally, Verit advises on corporate finance, M&A, debt capital markets, board advisory services, transaction opinions and valuation services.

Pat Eichten Verit Advisors, LLC marketing@verit.com



