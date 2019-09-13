High Isolation Voltage Transformers for Automotive Applications

Automotive Grade Reinforced Insulation EP7 Platform

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Electronics has released an automotive grade IATF certified version of our popular PH9185 series of high isolation voltage transformers. The PM2190.XXXNL series is suitable for a wide range of low power automotive applications where high voltage safety isolation is critical such as Battery Management Systems (BMS) and communication modules.

“Pulse’s isolation transformers are unique because the customized EP7 platform has a large separation between the core and pin allowing for a compact footprint high isolation component.”

Gerard Healy | Product Marketing, Power PBU, Pulse Electronics

This series of isolation transformers was originally designed to be compatible with the Maxim MAX253 to power RS-485/RS-232 transceivers but is also ideal for any low power push-pull, half-bridge or full-bridge power supply application and allows for a compact method to isolate between critical voltage rails within an automotive system.

With a footprint of only 1cm2 these reinforced isolation transformers can provide 5kVrms of electrical isolation.

Key Features and Benefits:

AEC-Q200 Qualified and IATF compliant

RoHS compliant and meet standard EIA481 requirements.

Reinforced insulation for isolated power supply driver

8mm creepage, 5KVrms isolation

UL, CAN/CSA and TUV Compliant

Applications:

Industrial

Automotive

Attachment

John Gallagher Pulse Electronics jgallagher@pulseelectronics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.