Associa C-Era Property Management and Montgomery Ross Host Board Member Insurance Workshop

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa C-Era and Montgomery Ross will be hosting an educational insurance workshop for condominium board members on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the C-Era Property Management office in Calgary, AB.



The workshop will feature industry leaders Majorie Anderson with HUB International, Cori West with Reliance Consulting, and Jeffery Wilson with C-Era and Montgomery Ross. The expert panel will provide information on condominium corporation insurance, the importance of unit owner insurance, insurance in action, loss prevention, and appraisals.



“Associa C-Era and Montgomery Ross are dedicated to educating our board members and providing them with the information they need to succeed,” stated Todd Cooper, Associa regional vice president. “By giving board members the opportunities to learn from industry experts and providing educational resources, we will help give them the tools they need to better serve the communities that they represent.”



To RSVP, please email Jennifer Carson at Jennifer.Carson@montgomeryross.ca.



