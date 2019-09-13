Cannabis business accelerator Grow Tech Labs announces new cohort: CRYSTEDA

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis business accelerator Grow Tech Labs is pleased to announce that it has chosen CRYSTEDA Ventures Inc. to be the first company to join its consumer division of cohort companies.



Vancouver-based CRYSTEDA Ventures Inc. specializes in CBD-infused products including Premium Nano CBD Alkaline Water containing all-natural terpenes, providing full benefits without THC. CRYSTEDA is owned by three women, fulfilling GTL’s mandate of investing in female-owned and female-led companies.

‘We are very excited to have CRYSTEDA join the Grow Tech Labs family,” says Barinder Rasode, Co-Founder and CEO of GTL. “Led by three women, all mothers, CRYSTEDA is a shining example of companies Grow Tech Labs aims to support in B.C.’s blossoming cannabis industry. We are thrilled to be able to contribute to their growth and work to expedite the release of their products to the market.”

CRYSTEDA will join GTL’s Acceleration Program, which features a self-directed model that provides innovators and entrepreneurs with a clear roadmap to achieving their growth goals, receiving funding along the way.

“Teamwork is the secret that makes common people achieve uncommon results,” said Crystal Lindsay, one of three founders of CRYSTEDA. “With our partnership with Grow Tech Labs we are growing quickly and achieve our goals at a much faster rate. We truly feel as if we have created a dream team.”

CRYSTEDA will join GTL as its third cohort.

This fall, GTL will be investing in consumables, with edibles at the forefront as the second wave of cannabis legalization comes into effect on Oct. 17, 2019.

GTL Media Contact: Alex Troll (alex@growtechlabs.com)

Learn more:

Insta: @Crysteda

Twitter: @Crysteda

www.crysteda.com



