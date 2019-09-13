The Most Powerful and Advanced Smartphones — iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max — and All New Dual Camera iPhone 11, Available to Pre-Order from TELUS on Friday, September 13

Apple Watch Series 5 available in-store beginning Friday, September 20 and seventh-generation iPad available on Monday, September 30

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 13, 2019 – TELUS today announced it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. TELUS will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display and the new seventh-generation iPad. Customers will be able to preorder iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max beginning Friday, September 13. The new iPhone and Apple Watch Series 5 will be available in TELUS stores starting on Friday, September 20, and the new iPad will be available Monday, September 30. For complete pricing details, please visit telus.com/iphone.



iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max. The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight Green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

Apple Watch Series 5 debuts an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, while international emergency calling allowsi customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

The upgraded seventh-generation iPad brings more screen area to the most-popular, most affordable iPad, with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboardii and Apple Penciliii, and the latest innovations including the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, ease of use and great all-day battery life.iv Designed to be ultra-portable and durable,

iPad weighs about one pound, and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products.v The new seventh-generation iPad is designed for iPadOS with powerful new capabilities and intuitive features, and comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes, with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

“We are excited to offer Canadians the latest and greatest Apple technology, including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro for as little as $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment,” said Dan Quick, VP Mobility Solutions, TELUS. “Together with our Bring-It-Back™ program, customers can get the iconic device that they’ve always wanted at our absolute best cost, all on TELUS’ amazing network with award winning coverage, speed and reliability.”

Value-added services such as AppleCare+ are available at TELUS with flexible payment options, in-store diagnostics and replacements. TELUS customers who visit in-store will receive one-on-one support from dedicated personal representatives, while also being able to take advantage of personalized one-on-one TELUS Learning Centre sessions lead by our Apple Masters.

Customers can take advantage of our Bring-It-Back™ program and receive up to $780 off depending on the device, when they agree to return it in good working condition to TELUS at the end of their two-year term. Additionally, TELUS Easy Payment device financing allows customers to get any smartphone in our lineup for as little as $0 upfront, combined with new Peace of Mind rate plans that offer endless data without having to worry about overage charges. Most importantly, customers get the most of their new iPhone on TELUS’ award winning network, which has recently been recognized by industry trusted bodies including Ookla Speedtestvi, J.D. Powervii and OpenSignal.viii

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit telus.com/iphone . For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

____________________________

i Cellular models only and not available in all areas.

ii Smart Keyboard sold separately

iii The first-generation Apple Pencil sold separately.

iv Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results may vary.

v Recycled material claim applies to the enclosure and is based on auditing done by UL LLC.

vi Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1–Q2 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

vii TELUS ranked first in Canada for Network Quality performance by J.D. Power in 2019. Visit jdpower.com/awards

viii OpenSignal Awards - Canada: Mobile Network Experience Report August 2019, ranked TELUS first in 4G Availability, Video Experience, Download Speed Experience and Latency Experience © 2019 OpenSignal Inc.



