Armanino Releases Video Showcasing a Day in the Life at the Firm

Story Told Through a Search for the Perfect Taco

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., released a video showcasing its innovative and progressive workplace culture by way of the search for the perfect taco. As the nameless protagonist attempts to inconspicuously infiltrate the firm in search of his satisfying lunch, he quickly discovers Armanino’s perfect taco is in fact a metaphor for the ingredients that make the firm one of the best places to work in accounting and consulting.



“Through our hero’s journey, all the values, programs and policies that make Armanino a top-ranked Vault company are on display to give viewers a sampling of what they can expect at our firm,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “Many of the programs featured in the video, such as the Women’s Advancement Network, Staff Advisory Board (SAB) or new service lines and industries such as blockchain and cannabis, would not have been possible without an open culture that encourages innovation and individual empowerment.”

Filmed on location at the firm, “The Perfect Taco” features Armanino staff and partners in a variety of settings engaging in many of the day-to-day activities one can find at the firm, from getting a video update by Matt Armanino about the firm’s diversity and inclusion CEO pledge to the SAB meeting discussing the firm’s robust internal career mobility program. Also featured is a conversation about the Armanino Foundation’s 2020 Volunteer Vacation to Thailand, which already has more than 50 firm employees and guests signed up to volunteer to help local children and elephant preservation efforts.

Armanino is guided by its purpose to be the most innovative and entrepreneurial firm that makes a positive impact on the lives of its clients, its people and its communities. Armanino employees are supported by an extensive team of experts in a variety of industries and practice areas, and are encouraged to explore career paths that make them passionate and engaged with their clients, careers and the firm’s goals.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

