Air Methods Celebrates LifeNet of the Heartland’s 40th Year of Serving the Omaha Region

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, NE, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its LifeNet of the Heartland Omaha base this week. The event, which will occur on Saturday, Sept. 14 starting at 3 p.m. will be held at the Flight Deck - 2929 California St Suite #1015, Omaha, NE 68131.

Attendees will have an opportunity to speak with crew members from the base about the history of the program as well as how current day air medical services compare to those of 40 years ago. In addition, attendees can view LifeNet aircraft so they can see where the crew works each day.

“It has been our honor to serve Omaha and the surrounding region for more than 40 years,” said Ryan Penrose, senior account executive for Air Methods. “Our entire crew is proud to be part of this community and are committed to continuing the tradition of superior air medical service. Nebraska is facing the same challenges that the rest of the United States is where hospitals are closing so air medical services are an increasingly critical part of the healthcare ecosystem. Being engrained in a community is critical for us and for our patients.”

Proud History of Service

LifeNet’s Omaha team has been committed to the region for more than 40 years. Established in 1978, the organization is a full-service air medical transport provider that has completed more than 10,000 transports of patients over the years. In addition, the Omaha base averages 315 flight hours a year, which uses more than 1,680 gallons of fuel. On average, the helicopter can be at a call in 8-10 minutes.

When the Omaha base was launched four decades ago, it was located at the old Creighton University Medical Center. Over the years, the base moved, and as has the medical center. Recently, the old hospital was renovated and is now known as the Flight Deck, which is where the ceremony will be held this week.

Air medical services provide essential and lifesaving services throughout the country. During missions, highly trained medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions, from providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medications that must be given shortly after a major stroke to significantly improve outcomes. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the trend towards centers with specialized heart or neurological care, the clinical support and speed of missions are critical to giving patients the best possible outcomes.

Editors’ note: Members of the media are invited to cover the 40th Anniversary ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 2929 California St Suite #1015, Omaha, NE 68131. Media may interview crew about the history of the program. Please contact Ryan Penrose, Senior Account Executive at Air Methods, (402) 3280-3252 or by email at ryan.penrose@airmethods.com if you plan to attend.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

