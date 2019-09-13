VPR Brands Intends to Fully Comply With FDA Policies Regarding Flavors for Electronic Cigarettes

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – VPR Brands, LP (OTCQB: VPRB) today announced its intention to fully comply with any FDA guidelines regarding flavors for electronic cigarettes. Less than 5% of VPR Brand’s revenue in 2018 and 2019 is derived from flavored e-cigarette nicotine products. The large majority of the company's sales revenue comes from hardware devices or other ancillary products.

“We have been navigating through the regulatory process in this industry for the last 10 years and we have been complying with and welcome any common sense regulations which protect consumers and ultimately strengthen the industry,” says Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands LP. “It would be a mistake for any actions to be taken against e-cigarettes without studying the issues at hand more carefully, and if tobacco cigarette use is of concern why not ban cigarettes, which are well known to be harmful to smoker's health.”



VPR Brands is a market leader and pioneer in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers for nicotine, cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD). Its patented technology is one of the original filed electronic cigarette patents dating back to 2009 and includes two broad, independent claims covering electronic cigarette products containing an electric airflow sensor, including a sensor comprised of a diaphragm microphone. The sensor turns the battery on and off, and covers auto-draw, buttonless e-cigarettes, cigalikes and vaporizers using an airflow sensor.



About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.VPRBrands.com.



Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com







