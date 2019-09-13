CentralSquare User Event in Canada to Draw More Than 300 Leaders from Municipal Government and Public Safety Agencies

CentralSquare 2019: Canada gathers leading voices in municipal government and public safety in Canada to explore current and emerging technology solutions

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, announced today that it is bringing together more than 300 public sector leaders in Canada whose agencies have deployed CentralSquare solutions for revenue management, property tax, municipal services and citations, among others. As the premier networking and training event for customers on CentralSquare solutions that are powered by Diamond, Tempest, iCity, WorkTech and FDM, the event will feature nearly 100 in-depth training opportunities, including expert-led breakout sessions and user-oriented presentations, as well as information about CentralSquare’s product roadmap.

Presenting the keynote address at CentralSquare 2019: Canada, CentralSquare’s Chief Technology Officer John Pulling will address how the company is evolving its Public Administration Suites Enterprise and Pro, which deliver unified, end-to-end enterprise suites for finance, asset management, community development, human capital management, municipal services, taxation, utilities and citizen engagement. In particular, with its ongoing investment in R&D – far ahead of other industry software providers – CentralSquare continues to develop major releases for all core anchor solutions while bringing new innovative offerings to the public sector market.

During the three-day event, attendees will learn how to optimize their investment in existing products and be introduced to CentralSquare Public Administration Suite Pro, the world’s first cloud-based, end-to-end software suite for mid-tier government. Additionally, CentralSquare will welcome partner municipalities to present innovative initiatives they have implemented with their CentralSquare solutions. In one example, Lethbridge, Alberta, has dropped new home-building approvals from three weeks to less than two days and facilitated online submissions of more than 80% of new home permit applications and 90% of electrical and plumbing permit applications through their use of CentralSquare.

CentralSquare 2019: Canada will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Vancouver, British Columbia, September 17-19. Learn more at Canada.CentralSquare.com

