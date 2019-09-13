SMART Embedded Computing Releases PCIe Card to Enable Cloud Gaming-as-a-Service in 5G and FTTH Networks

SMART EC’s PCIE-7217 features Intel’s latest processor for cloud gaming

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Embedded Computing , a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH) and a leading manufacturer of embedded computing solutions offering high-reliability platforms for Industrial, Defense and Communication, and low-profile embedded computing modules for connected devices, today announced the availability of a powerful new PCI Express card, the PCIE-7217 . SMART EC’s PCIE-7217 features Intel’s latest processor for cloud gaming, the Intel® Core™ i7 processor, along with Radeon™ RX Vega M graphics, which will bring the transition to cloud gaming into the mainstream.



Integrated with SMART EC’s MaxCore ® MC4100 high-performance server and running cloud gaming software such as that offered by Gamestream ®, the new PCIE-7217 add-in card will enable telecom/cable operators and hospitality providers to create branded gaming-as-a-service offerings for their customers. Enabled by 5G and fiber-to-the-home networks currently in deployment, consumers would have access to premium games through an internal OTT-like service.

SMART EC estimates that the performance of its cloud gaming solution could offer up to three times better performance using one-third of the power and one-third of the rack space of currently available competing server solutions.

“Consumers wanting a premium gaming experience will be able to pay a nominal monthly subscription rather than buying and regularly updating their console or other gaming hardware, completely changing the way video games are deployed and played,” commented Todd Wynia, Vice President of Product Management at SMART EC. “The cloud gaming service can be delivered to any connected device so Telco’s can monetize cloud gaming while hotels, cruise ships, airplanes and even hospitals can extend their screen-based entertainment to include the latest games.”

The SMART EC PCIE-7217 card and MaxCore server platform will be powering a live cloud gaming demonstration in the Intel meeting space (Hall 15 MS30 and MS31) at the IBC2019 conference and exhibition in Amsterdam from September 13-17, 2019.

Lynn Comp, Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Visual Cloud Division part of Intel’s Data Center Group said, “Cloud gaming is a new and exciting visual experience that many service providers are pioneering today. I’m excited to see SMART EC take a leadership role with their new solution combining the Intel Xeon Scalable platform with their high-performance gaming accelerator card to address latency and edge density.”

The PCIE-7217 has been designed specifically to work in the 4U MaxCore™ MC4100 platform created by Artesyn Embedded Computing and now part of SMART EC, taking advantage of special features such as a second connector for cable-free auxiliary power and integrated 1G Ethernet for a management network.

Built into the Intel Core i7-8705G are two GPUs, the Intel® HD Graphics 630 and the Radeon™ RX Vega M GL. This CPU with dual-GPU architecture allows the SMART EC PCIE-7217 card to simultaneously service multiple gamers at different resolutions. Each processor complex has a dedicated M.2 for local storage of large game libraries. Additionally, an optional SSD can be soldered down for each processor to provide up to 512GB of memory for the operating system or other uses.

