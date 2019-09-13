Angola and Vatican reinforce co-operation

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 13 - The government of Angola and the Holy See on Friday morning, in the Vatican, signed a Framework Agreement that reshapes the bilateral relationship.,

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, represented the Angolan state in the ceremony of documents signing and exchange, which have been negotiated since March 2018. In that same year the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, set up a commission to deal with this issue.

ANGOP has learnt that the Framework Agreement will reinforce the juridico-legal status of the Catholic church in Angola and enable this religious denomination to recover some of its “confiscated” properties, as well as expand its activities in all parts of the national territory, such as its radio signal.

The Catholic church also intends to build a basilica at the site of the Our Lady of Muxima Sanctuary in the outskirts of Luanda Province.

The diplomatic relations between Angola and the Vatican were rekindled and formalised on 08 July 1997 with the appointment of the first Angolan ambassador (non resident) to the Vatican, Domingos Quiosa, accredited on 07 February 1998. The current ambassador is Paulino Baptista, who was appointed last March.

On its turn, the Vatican appointed its first Nuncio to Angola, Giovanni Angelo Becciu, in October 2000.

So far, two popes have already made official visits to Angola, namely John Paul II, in June 1992, and Benedict the XVI in March 2009.

