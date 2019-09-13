Xactly to Participate in Five Panels During Eighth Annual Denver Startup Week

Chris Cabrera and Elizabeth Salomon Will Share Ideas on How to Build Successful Startups and the Importance of Diversity and Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly, a leading innovator of sales performance management (SPM) software, today announced its participation in Denver Startup Week 2019 , on Sept. 16-20 in downtown Denver. The largest free entrepreneurial event of its kind in North America, the annual Denver Startup Week brings together innovators and entrepreneurs across the city in a series of break-away sessions, keynotes, workshops, and celebrations. With over 300 events, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from one another and discuss the future of tech in Denver, from hiring the next generation of talent to sustainably growing the tech community.



Xactly Founder and CEO Chris Cabrera will discuss the experiences, challenges, and triumphs associated with founding a startup and scaling it for the past 14-years during Startup Cribs - People Reveal Space, Culture & Why Denver . The panel will have a distinct focus on culture-building, employee engagement, and community, and will take place Sept. 18 from 12:00-1:30 pm.

Xactly CFO, Elizabeth Salomon will lead a panel titled Reality Check: T he Future is Female with a group of exceptional female leaders discussing what it means to be a woman in the modern workplace, sharing untold stories and advice about the future of women in tech. The panel will take place on Sept. 17 from 4:00-6:00 pm. Elizabeth will also be on the panel Her Workplace: Exploring Women in the Denver Workforce , on September 17, from 2:00-3:30 pm.

In 2017, Xactly deepened its presence in Denver, making it the company’s Center of Excellence. In the past year, Xactly has grown its headcount by more than 100 percent and expanded its investment in the Denver area. “Denver is one of the fastest-growing technology markets in North America, and we are proud to join forces with the startup community to discuss important topics and ultimately, build a stronger future in this city,” said Chris Cabrera, Founder and CEO of Xactly. “It’s critical for entrepreneurs, company founders, developers, designers, and others to come together to share strategies on how to build vibrant, healthy technology companies.”

In addition to an executive presence at Denver Startup Week, Xactly also has two employees speaking on panels during the event. Drew Lawrence will be discussing how successful sales leaders hire, train, and build a bench of hungry Account Executives during a panel titled, Building a Pipeline Machine Through Sales Development. The panel is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 from 2:00-3:30 pm.

Xactly’s Caroline Cramer will be on a panel examining the role in which the tech industry serves as a catalyst for equality, specifically in the LGBTQ+ community. The panel is titled, How the Tech Industry Can Serve the LGBTQ+ Community Panel and will take place on Monday, Sept. 16 from 2:00-3:30 pm.

The four-day event featured over 17,000 attendees at 417 programs and events last year and is set to host even more discussions among more attendees this year. For more information and to register for Denver Startup Week, visit here .

