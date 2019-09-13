Avid Delivers Video Editing Workflows with ProRes RAW and DNx Codecs

Improves end-to-end video editing workflows with ProRes integration for Windows and native support for ProRes RAW in Media Composer as well as native support for DNx codecs

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced that Media Composer ® will deliver native support for Apple’s ProRes RAW camera codec and support for ProRes playback and encoding on Windows. In addition, Apple will provide 64-bit decoders for DNxHR and DNxHD codecs within the Pro Video Formats package that is available from Apple as a free download for all users. These integrations will allow content creators and post-production companies to natively create high-quality ProRes content regardless of their OS and save time during the creative storytelling process.



ProRes is a high-performance editing codec that provides multistream, high-quality images and low complexity for premium real-time editing. The codec, which will be available to Media Composer users on Windows, supports frame sizes ranging from SD and HD to 2K, 4K, and beyond at full resolution with stunning image-quality preservation and reduced storage rates.

In addition, Media Composer for macOS and Windows, which was completely redesigned for 2019, also will add native support for ProRes RAW. ProRes RAW applies ProRes compression to the raw data from a camera sensor to provide the flexibility of RAW video with the performance of ProRes for editing today’s highest-resolution outputs.

Finally, the continued availability of Avid’s DNxHD and DNxHR decoders for macOS is a tremendous benefit to content creators using Apple and Avid products and will ensure the longevity of content creators’ DNx material encoded in MXF and QuickTime files.

“This collaboration democratizes content creation by removing the boundaries posed by different operating systems and opens the door to a greater number of higher-quality delivery formats,” said Rob D’Amico, Director of Product Marketing, at Avid. “Adding support for ProRes for Windows, native ProRes RAW and DNx Codecs is yet another way Media Composer deals with advancements in technology so editors can stay focused on creative storytelling.”

For more information on the full features of Media Composer 2019, visit www.avid.com/media-composer or see a demo of Media Composer 2019 at IBC 2019 .

