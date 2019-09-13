NetworkNewsWire Announces Collaboration with the 2019 Social Media Strategies Summit as the Official Newswire and Media Sponsor

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its collaboration with the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit . The last of Global Strategic Management Institute’s conference series for 2019, this exciting event will happen in New York City Oct. 15–17.



The event boasts a stunning venue: The New Yorker, A Wyndham Hotel. Together with its iconic neon sign, the hotel truly stands out in the heart of Manhattan. Within walking distance of Times Square, this venue truly embodies the excitement and energy the Social Media Strategies Summit represents.

“Our organization is happy to work together with NetworkNewsWire again,” says Breanna Jacobs, Conference Producer at Global Strategic Management Institute. “NetworkNewsWire’s incredible reach via syndicated news outlets, combined with a multifaceted approach that incorporates a network of social media accounts, complements our existing strategy well to reach larger audiences and create additional buzz for our event.”

The longest-running social media conference in the nation, the Social Media Strategies Summit is ranked number one in social media marketing events for senior-level marketing professionals. That said, professionals of all experience levels are encouraged to attend. Between intimate workshops, skilled panelists and diverse networking opportunities, this event is designed to provide individuals with the best ROI possible.

On Oct. 15, guests can enjoy exclusive, hands-on workshops. The following two days will be filled with opportunities to interact with other professionals, from Happy Hour to networking meals, as well as six different series of case studies and sessions. Guests will be able to mix and match their schedules based on interest and professional application. Panels will include highly skilled speakers who hail from a variety of different backgrounds, with topics that include crisis communications, micro-content and brand building.

“We are excited to support the Social Media Strategies Summit,” says Jonathan Keim, Communications Director for NetworkNewsWire. “With more than 5,000 news outlet connections at our disposal, as well as dozens of well-performing social media brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork, we are excited to generate further interest in this well-acclaimed event.”

